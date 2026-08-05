Joseph growing into top prospect for 2027 NHL Draft

EDMONTON -- Alexis Joseph is not sure where his size comes from but hopes to utilize it on the road to the NHL.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound center for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup is considered a top prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft.

As with most of the teams he's played on, Joseph is the biggest player on Canada's roster.

"I've always been big," Joseph said Tuesday. "My dad is 5-foot-11, and my mom is only 5-foot-5, so maybe my uncles or something were big."

Joseph tries to make the most of his size whenever he's on the ice. He had 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists) in 54 games for Saint John of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, sixth among league rookies last season. He'll return to Saint John for his second season at the conclusion of the eight-team international tournament.

"I try to use my size for 1-on-1 battles," Joseph said. "I think it's an advantage and I'm able to protect the puck. That's where I use it the most."

Joseph, who turned 17 on June 16, complements his size with a strong skating ability and good offensive instincts. He's not afraid to go to the front of the net, where he's adept at winning puck battles. He also is good with the puck on his stick and always tends to make the right play.

"It's easy to see his capabilities there," Canada coach Ryan Oulahen said. "I've only been around him for a short time but those are the things that strike me most with him. He's got a bubbly personality and is really good in the room. He's a humble kid."