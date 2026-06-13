Bjorck makes mark on international stage ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

Viggo Bjorck wasn't going to let the moment pass.

Bjorck was going against Sidney Crosby on the first day of the 2026 IIHF World Championship and was determined to bring home a souvenir -- one of the future Hockey Hall of Famer’s sticks.

"I wanted to ask him on the ice," Bjorck said. "I said to my brother (Wilson Bjorck) before, ‘If I get the chance to ask him, I will do it.’ I mean, that's a memory you're going to have for the rest of your life."

Bjorck didn't get to ask Crosby during the game, but he found an opening afterward.

"I go past him in the mixed zone, and he's standing behind me, and it's like, I'll take my chance now," Bjorck said.

The moment was caught on video by Swedish TV channel SVT Sport, with Crosby saying he'd try to save a stick for Bjorck before the tournament ended.

When Bjorck returned home following Sweden's seventh-place finish, he was able to add a special keepsake to his hockey bag. It was autographed and personalized.

"Everyone is asking Sid for a stick, I can imagine," Bjorck said. "He can't just give them away at the start of the tournament; he's not going to have anything left. He said something about ‘we'll see you later in the tournament, and if I have something left, I can.’ ... I got one."

The World Championship was memorable for Bjorck for several reasons. The 18-year-old centered Sweden's top line in each of its eight games, had six points (one goal, five assists) and was voted one of Sweden's three best players.

And not only did he get a signed Crosby stick, Bjorck received a stamp of approval from the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar.