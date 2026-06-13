The Upper Deck 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at center Tynan Lawrence of Boston University in Hockey East. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Lawrence elevated game, NHL Draft profile after joining Boston University
Forward overcame injuries while in Muskegon to contribute down stretch
© Eliza Nuestro
When the calendar flipped toward the back half of the men's ice hockey season at Boston University, forward Tynan Lawrence no longer looked like a player simply trying to survive.
He was becoming a driver of pace and pressure in the offensive end, two areas that make him such an intriguing high-end prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.
"I feel like I got comfortable with my teammates," Lawrence said. "We knew we could build and it took some time, but I feel like by the end, we had good chemistry built. And you kind of saw that on the ice in how we were clicking more and understanding how the other plays and that helped a lot.
"That's one of the big reasons why I played down the stretch."
Lawrence (6-foot, 183 pounds) had seven points (two goals, five assists) and 35 shots on goal in 18 games after joining Boston on Jan. 8. He had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 13 games for Muskegon in the United States Hockey League to begin the season.
The 17-year-old was injured during training camp with Muskegon and missed the opening 10 games. He returned Oct. 24, when he scored and had three shots on goal in a 5-2 win against Waterloo. He played two games but sustained a setback and missed the next eight before returning Nov. 26, getting a goal and an assist in a 6-4 win against USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-17 team.
"Lawrence came into the season as an 'A' rating skater and he did what he needed to do to maintain that 'A'," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "Unfortunately, with him not being 100 percent healthy to play the games there and being in and out of the lineup, it just started to make you have a little hesitation. When he makes this move to Boston University, I think the ground he might have lost by missing time in the first half and not staying in the lineup, he gained it all back just playing the way he did for the Terriers."
Lawrence had five points (one goal, four assists) in his last five games at BU this season, a sign he's ready to take the next step as a sophomore.
"I think he continued to get better ... he continued to get used to the strength and speed of this level," Boston coach Jay Pandolfo said. "I think that's just helped his game. I think the production certainly wasn't where he probably would like it, but he finished well, so hopefully that's a good sign to come. He's getting better, more comfortable in the defensive zone.
"I think playing at the USHL level, you probably can get away with more stuff, whether it's circling a little bit too much, but he did a better job of understanding, getting to his spots and trying to build offense from playing good defense."
Lawrence had six points (two goals, four assists) in five games for sixth-place Canada at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.
"Tynan is an above-average skater, above average skill, above average shot," Canada U-18 coach Drew Bannister said. "He's highly competitive, quiet, but you could tell he's extremely motivated. He was a pivotal role guy for us, played first-line center, played on the power play."
Perhaps most notable late in the season with the Terriers was his ability to finish checks on the forecheck, drive the middle lane and turn 50-50 battles into sustained offensive-zone time. His production rose and what stood out was how he created chances rather than waiting for them.
"I feel like a big thing was just getting comfortable coming into a new team, kind of learning," Lawrence said. "Each player is different, they all have their own skill set and play a certain way, so you have to read off that in order to build chemistry ... that's what translates to the ice. Whether it's getting close with all the guys off the ice or practicing with a bunch of the guys a lot, I feel like that was important and it really helped out a lot."
Marr said Pandolfo deserves credit for how he managed Lawrence upon his arrival.
"He put him in situations to succeed," Marr said. "I was at a couple of the games there where he did what he thought needed to be done, but if it wasn't the right play, he was still the first forward back. He knew he made a mistake but at least he tried it and I think he's one of those players who learns from his mistakes."
Lawrence feels he can be a top 10 pick in the draft, and that's his projection. He is No. 7 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, capable of making good lines better by adding speed, pressure, and winning details. His trajectory suggests a player who understands what it takes to succeed at the collegiate level and isn't interested in taking steps backward.
If his adjustment curve is any indication, Boston University has a forward who learned fast, learned hard and finished stronger than he started.
"I think I'm a fast, dynamic forward who can always be reliable and trusted by everyone in all situations, by coaches and teammates," Lawrence said. "That's one of the things I want to be remembered for."