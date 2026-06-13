Lawrence elevated game, NHL Draft profile after joining Boston University

When the calendar flipped toward the back half of the men's ice hockey season at Boston University, forward Tynan Lawrence no longer looked like a player simply trying to survive.

He was becoming a driver of pace and pressure in the offensive end, two areas that make him such an intriguing high-end prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

"I feel like I got comfortable with my teammates," Lawrence said. "We knew we could build and it took some time, but I feel like by the end, we had good chemistry built. And you kind of saw that on the ice in how we were clicking more and understanding how the other plays and that helped a lot.

"That's one of the big reasons why I played down the stretch."

Lawrence (6-foot, 183 pounds) had seven points (two goals, five assists) and 35 shots on goal in 18 games after joining Boston on Jan. 8. He had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 13 games for Muskegon in the United States Hockey League to begin the season.

The 17-year-old was injured during training camp with Muskegon and missed the opening 10 games. He returned Oct. 24, when he scored and had three shots on goal in a 5-2 win against Waterloo. He played two games but sustained a setback and missed the next eight before returning Nov. 26, getting a goal and an assist in a 6-4 win against USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-17 team.

"Lawrence came into the season as an 'A' rating skater and he did what he needed to do to maintain that 'A'," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "Unfortunately, with him not being 100 percent healthy to play the games there and being in and out of the lineup, it just started to make you have a little hesitation. When he makes this move to Boston University, I think the ground he might have lost by missing time in the first half and not staying in the lineup, he gained it all back just playing the way he did for the Terriers."