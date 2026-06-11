Cullen emerges at U.S. Development Program, projected top-15 Draft pick

Wyatt Cullen's first full season with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team was as much about rediscovery as it was production.

Despite missing 22 games with an injury that occurred during preseason testing, the 17-year-old left wing (6-foot-1, 183 pounds) still finished sixth at the program with 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) and first in average points per game (1.12) in 40 games this season.

"Obviously it was tough with injury because I came into the season super confident after a really big summer, so it was a little setback for sure," Cullen said. "I think once I kind of got back to playing, got healthy, every week I just kept getting better and better and I really peaked at the end there.

"Personally, it was a good season overall, but I don't think I really reached my 100 percent max. I think if I had a couple more months, I think I really would have kept getting better and better."

His success this season reflects both what he's already shown and what evaluators believe is still coming. He's No. 13 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and projected by many to be chosen among the top 15 selections.

"The exciting thing about Wyatt is the ceiling," Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "When he was able to string games together, he made that team completely different. All of a sudden, they were much more of a scoring threat every time he was on the ice. Other players got way more chances because he's super crafty with the puck and his IQ is off the charts."