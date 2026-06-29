Color of Hockey: Diversity on display at 2026 NHL Draft

Diversity was on display at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday. At least 12 Black, Indigenous, Asian, South Asian, Hispanic and Samoan heritage players were selected, including four in the first round.

Here’s a look at each:

Gavin McKenna, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs, first round (No. 1)

McKenna, who is Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation, became the first Indigenous player selected first overall in the draft since Dale McCourt was chosen by the Detroit Red Wings in 1977.

“I want to make those young kids believe in themselves and be a good role model for them,” McKenna said. “All those young kids, when I go home, see them, see all the smiles on their faces, it means the world to me. If I can be a good role model for them, that’s all I ask for.”

McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) tied for fifth in the NCAA with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and was second with 1.46 points per game in 35 games this season. The 18-year-old set nine Penn State records and ranked first in scoring in the Big Ten (38 points; 11 goals, 27 assists in 24 conference games). He had a 54-game point streak with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League in 2024-25, a modern CHL record dating to 2000. He was named the 2025 player of the year in the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League, becoming the third-youngest CHL Player of the Year award winner behind Sidney Crosby and John Tavares.