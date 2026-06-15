2016 NHL Redraft: Matthews remains No. 1, Thompson leaps to 3rd pick

Auston Matthews was the top player on the Toronto Maple Leafs scouting board for the 2016 NHL Draft long before it was time for them to make the first selection.

"The reports go back a year or two before that, when he was with the (USA Hockey National Team Development Program)," said John Lilley, at the time an amateur scout for the Maple Leafs. "He was the consensus No. 1 from the day we saw him until the day we picked him."

Lilley, who has been the director of amateur scouting for the New York Rangers since 2021, had seen Matthews with the NTDP Under-17 and Under-18 teams. And as part of his role with the Maple Leafs at the time, he travelled to Switzerland to see Matthews play with ZSC in National League, the nation's top professional league, in 2015-16.

He said there was one game against Lugano that further cemented Matthews' status atop the draft board.

"Maxim Lapierre, who was a former NHL player, he was a good NHL veteran, and he's checking a 17-, 18-year-old Auston Matthews and Auston still managed to score," Lilley said. "He did it at that pro level in his draft year, which usually is not the case for a North American guy. He took that next step very easily and it was obvious to us.

"He started as the top guy when we first saw him and he finished off there. He excelled in every level he moved up to."

The Maple Leafs chose Matthews with the No. 1 pick and in his 10 NHL seasons he's become one of the game's top goal-scorers. But not every player picked at the 2016 draft has reached that lofty status. So with a decade of hindsight, how would the first round of that draft go if the same players were made available today?

Note: Players listed with teams that drafted them; original draft position in parenthesis.

1. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs (1)

Matthews announced himself by becoming the first player in the NHL modern era (since 1943-44) to score four goals in his first game, and he hasn't slowed much since then. He scored his 421st goal against the New York Islanders on Jan. 3, passing Mats Sundin for the Maple Leafs all-time mark. Matthews scored at least 30 goals in each of his first nine seasons before finishing with 27 goals in 60 games this season. He's one of nine players with multiple 60-goal seasons, and his 69 goals in 2023-24 are the most since Mario Lemieux scored 69 in 1995-96. His 428 goals are the most of any player selected in the 2016 draft, and more than any NHL player since the 2016-17 season. He's won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL goals leader three times, and in 2022 became the second United States-born player to win the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player. Matthews was captain for Team USA as it won at the 2026 Winter Olympics, tying for second on the team with seven points (three goals, four assists) in six games.