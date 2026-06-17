McKenna, Stenberg have experts divided on No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

In favor of Gavin McKenna

"McKenna has the ability to make others better,” one NHL scout said. “I think Stenberg has that bull mentality ... does a lot on his own and is a huge scorer. I just think McKenna has the vision, creativity, that makes others better. … Stenberg's closer to what he is, and McKenna's got a chance to really make others better. But the one key thing is that maturity piece, he's got to grow up a bit."

"I do think what he did in the second half this year at Penn State was spectacular,” a second scout said. “There were some doubts early on. In the first half it started slow, but I think once the World Junior Championship came around, he started to show more dominance. His hockey sense, his playmaking ... it's elite. He'd be a tough one to pass by come draft day."

In favor of Ivar Stenberg

"I have Stenberg ahead of McKenna and here's why,” another scout said. “First of all, I thought what McKenna did the second half of the season was a great response. College hockey is hard, and it's hard to score. The goalies are good, usually older, the players are heavier, so what he did was really good. I will say the order has more to do with Stenberg than it does with McKenna. I wouldn't say McKenna lost the No. 1 spot for me, I would say that Stenberg won it because the numbers that Stenberg put up in the SHL is, like, record breaking. I actually went back and watched all of Stenberg's goals and he's got a wire. There aren't a lot of guys that can beat goalies from distance. So not only is he creative, can he see the ice, he's got a wire. I also don't think we should punish Stenberg for already being sturdy. You can project McKenna to get stronger and he's going to have to get stronger. So it's OK to project (McKenna) at that, but let's not penalize Stenberg for already being sturdy enough to play against men."

"Stenberg is the most complete winger in the draft class,” a fourth NHL scout said. “His combination of skill, three-zone detail and overall compete stands out. Stenberg is equal parts play driver and shooter and a future first-line NHL forward who can be deployed in all situations if required."