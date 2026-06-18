The Upper Deck 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on left wing Oscar Hemming of Boston College in Hockey East. Full draft coverage can be found here.
Hemming ‘impressive’ in short stint at Boston College ahead of 2026 NHL Draft
At 17 years old, youngest player in Division I demonstrated physicality, hockey IQ in just 19 games
© Boston College Athletics
Oscar Hemming did not get a normal first season in North America.
He got four months of waiting, lifting and wondering when he would be allowed to play again, and by the time the Boston College freshman left wing arrived in late December, he was stepping into one of the sport's toughest environments without the usual runway.
The stat line at Boston College in 19 games (one goal, seven assists) only tells part of the story. The youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey joined a loaded lineup in December after not playing live games since the summer, and still managed to impact shifts, complement top players and flash the power-forward package that has scouts projecting a bright future.
"For him to jump in after not playing live games since the summer and affect the game the way he did was really impressive," Boston College coach Greg Brown said. "You could see he really understands the game. To be 17 years old and to jump into a team halfway through a season and be able to impact games and to read the players that are older and playing at a faster pace says a lot about his hockey IQ."
Hemming has the frame (6-foot-4, 204 pounds) teams covet on the wing. What made his sample with the Eagles so encouraging, though, was how quickly his hockey sense translated. Brown said Hemming's understanding of the game stood out almost immediately, especially given the challenge of adjusting to older, faster competition.
"For him to jump in after not playing live games since the summer and affect the game the way he did was really impressive," Brown said. "You could see he really understands the game."
That understanding helped Hemming settle in quickly on a line with Boston Bruins forward prospects James Hagens and Dean Letourneau.
"Playing with guys like Hagens and Letourneau just shows his hockey sense because his compete level is always there but he's able to think the game like those skilled players and he can play a power-forward game," NHL Central Scouting associate director Dave Gregory said. "He's the first on the forecheck, can throw heavy hits and understands how that's going to create opportunities.
“He's really quick to recognize where you've got to move it. I think it's all about him adjusting to the pace of play at the college hockey level and I think he was doing that at a really good rate this season. I think it's just going to be better. He's kind of set up to be a beast next year if he goes back to school."
Brown said Hemming developed chemistry with Hagens right away, recognizing what he needed.
"James is a puck transporter and Oscar knew exactly how to help," Brown said. "He read the plays in front of him really well."
For a big wing, that's a huge part of the appeal.
"He's a big guy, like me, great battles, loves to take hits, loves to give hits," said fellow countryman Oliver Suvanto (6-3, 213), who plays for Tappara in the Liiga. "He's willing to do everything to win the game. Skillful guy, good scorer. Just a really good player and especially a great guy. I like to hang out with him.”
Few can think the game fast enough to keep pace with elite skill, but Hemming showed that at Boston College even while admitting the speed of the NCAA game was his biggest adjustment.
"Probably the game speed, just everybody being faster, everybody processing the game faster," Hemming said. "I wouldn't say the physicality surprised me. I think it was good, like that you can be physical. I am physical, so I like it that way."
© Boston College Athletics
Brown may have been most encouraged by Hemming's maturity. Even when the points did not come, Brown said Hemming never let frustration pull him away from the right habits.
"A sign of real maturity is when he wasn't scoring, he didn't start cheating, getting on the wrong sides of pucks, looking for little breaks," Brown said. "He played the right way the whole time."
Brown believes Hemming's floor is already attractive because his "B game is so sound" and there's a lot more room for growth on his frame. At minimum, he looks like a strong middle six power forward, but Brown is careful not to put a ceiling on him.
"He has a physical side to his game, both offensively and without the puck," Brown said. "He finishes checks on the forecheck. He can hold players off and puck protect when he does have it. So the power forward is what we see him developing into. All the attributes are there, as is the willingness to play on the inside."
Substance matters at this stage considering how strange Hemming's season was before he ever got to Boston. He planned to come to North America and play for Kitchener of the Ontario Hockey League after being selected in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Instead, his rights-holder in Finland, Kiekko-Espoo, blocked the move. A possible BCHL route also vanished when Hemming was warned it would jeopardize his eligibility to represent Finland internationally. So, he was left in limbo, able to train and skate, but not compete.
He made the most of it.
"I think I used my time well, building muscle," Hemming said. "Kind of knowing I’m not going to play, so just going all out at the gym.”
To get back on the ice and keep his international eligibility, Hemming accelerated his high school academics to meet NCAA admission requirements. Boston College happened to have an opening for a forward for the second half of the season, and with the NCAA not bound by IIHF transfer restrictions, Hemming was able to enroll and join the team in late December.
There was frustration in the situation, but Hemming believes the experience helped him grow and when the path opened and he reached BC, he looked like a player who had been waiting too long to waste the chance.
"His size and skill are excellent," said Pat Cullen of NHL Central Scouting. "He plays a very mature game and has lots of room for growth in his game next season considering what he went through this season. I loved his compete."