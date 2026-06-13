2026 NHL Draft: Top 10 centers

Caleb Malhotra took the Ontario Hockey League by storm this season and is expected to be the first of as many as six centers chosen among the top 20 in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The son of former NHL forward Manny Malhotra, who was named coach of the Vancouver Canucks on June 1, had 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists) in 67 regular-season games to set Brantford's single-season rookie record. He was also a finalist for the OHL rookie of the year award.

The Canucks, incidentally, have the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

"He's a complete player who plays both ways on the puck," Brantford coach and former NHL defenseman Jay McKee said. "It's really impressive what he's done coming in as a first-year player, in his draft year. He has the ability to score but he's the kind of guy that makes the players around him better."

Malhotra, who turned 18 on June 2 and is committed to Boston University in 2026-27, is regarded by many as the top center in the 2026 NHL Draft and is expected to be the highest-selected player from Brantford. Forward Jake O'Brien, who was chosen No. 8 by the Seattle Kraken in the 2025 NHL Draft, is the highest Brantford player ever selected.

"He continued to make an impressive showing for a first-year player even after Jake O'Brien and Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks) came back from NHL camps," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "That's pretty telling for a 17-year-old to maintain that position when you've got all these high-end drafted players returning to the lineup."