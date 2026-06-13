The Upper Deck 2026 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be held June 26 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible centers. Full draft coverage can be found here.
2026 NHL Draft: Top 10 centers
Malhotra, Bjorck, Lawrence among best prospects at position
© Brandon Taylor, OHL Images
Caleb Malhotra took the Ontario Hockey League by storm this season and is expected to be the first of as many as six centers chosen among the top 20 in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
The son of former NHL forward Manny Malhotra, who was named coach of the Vancouver Canucks on June 1, had 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists) in 67 regular-season games to set Brantford's single-season rookie record. He was also a finalist for the OHL rookie of the year award.
The Canucks, incidentally, have the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
"He's a complete player who plays both ways on the puck," Brantford coach and former NHL defenseman Jay McKee said. "It's really impressive what he's done coming in as a first-year player, in his draft year. He has the ability to score but he's the kind of guy that makes the players around him better."
Malhotra, who turned 18 on June 2 and is committed to Boston University in 2026-27, is regarded by many as the top center in the 2026 NHL Draft and is expected to be the highest-selected player from Brantford. Forward Jake O'Brien, who was chosen No. 8 by the Seattle Kraken in the 2025 NHL Draft, is the highest Brantford player ever selected.
"He continued to make an impressive showing for a first-year player even after Jake O'Brien and Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks) came back from NHL camps," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "That's pretty telling for a 17-year-old to maintain that position when you've got all these high-end drafted players returning to the lineup."
Malhotra (6-foot-2, 185 pounds), No. 6 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, excelled in every situation for Brantford this season. He had 30 power-play points (nine goals, 21 assists), had three short-handed assists and eight game-winning goals.
There were 15 centers selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, including seven in the top 10: Michael Misa (No. 2, San Jose Sharks), Anton Frondell (No. 3, Chicago Blackhawks), Caleb Desnoyers (No. 4, Utah Mammoth), Brady Martin (No. 5, Nashville Predators), James Hagens (No. 7, Boston Bruins), Jake O'Brien (No. 8, Seattle Kraken) and Roger McQueen (No. 10, Anaheim Ducks).
Here are NHL.com's top 10 centers available for the 2026 draft:
1. Caleb Malhotra, Brantford (OHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 6 (North American skaters)
Malhotra is one of junior hockey's most complete and trusted centers, having rapidly become a cornerstone piece playing key minutes in all situations. He possesses elite hockey sense and speed and his ability to manage pace, arrive in space ahead of defenders and elevate linemates are qualities that separate him from others at his position. Much like his father, Caleb is a committed two way forward who wins defensive matchups, supports low in the zone, and was solid on face-offs (50.1 percent; 530-for-1,058). Scouts view him as a high-end prospect with top-six upside and the kind of playoff compatible game built to translate at the next level. The left-handed shot led all rookies and was fifth among all OHL playoff scorers with 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 15 games. His 13 goals were the fourth-most by a rookie in OHL playoff history, behind Eric Lindros (18 in 1990), Lee Jinman (18 in 1994) and Brian Bellows (14 in 1981). Malhotra finished in the top 10 in four categories at the NHL Scouting Combine, including 10th at 14:09 on the Vo2 Max bike test.
© Djurgarden hockey club
2. Viggo Bjorck, Djurgardens (SWE)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 4 (International skaters)
Bjorck recorded 15 points (seven goals, 12 assists) and 47 shots on goal in 42 games with Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League, the country's top professional men’s league. He added 20 hits and 15 blocked shots while averaging 15:27 of ice time. The 18-year-old also tallied three points (one goal, two assists) in 21:18 of ice time across three SHL playoff games. At the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, Bjorck (5-9, 180) centered Sweden’s most productive line alongside left wing Ivar Stenberg (No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting’s final International ranking) and Detroit Red Wings prospect Eddie Genborg. He finished with nine points (three goals, six assists) and helped Sweden capture gold with a roster that featured 15 NHL-drafted players. He capped the season by centering Sweden's top line at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, getting six points (one goal, five assists) in eight games and was voted as one of Sweden's three best players. His brother, Colorado College forward Wilson Bjorck, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 143) of the 2025 NHL Draft.
3. Tynan Lawrence, Boston University (NCAA)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 7 (North American skaters)
As one of the most complete and competitive forwards available in the draft, Lawrence (6-0, 183) is a player whose game is defined as much by pace and intelligence as by production. The second-youngest player in college hockey was captain of Muskegon of the United States Hockey League in 2024-25, with 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 56 regular-season games. He also had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 14 USHL playoff games to help Muskegon win its first Clark Cup championship while earning postseason MVP honors. He had seven points (two goals, five assists) and 35 shots on goal in 18 games after joining Boston University on Jan. 8. The 17-year-old's combination of skating, intelligence, and competitive edge make him special not because of flash, but because his game already resembles what NHL teams trust in high leverage moments, a quality that keeps him firmly in the upper tier of the 2026 draft pool.
4. Oliver Suvanto, Tappara (FIN)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 3 (International skaters)
Suvanto (6-3, 213) is a towering, mature two-way forward already proving he can handle men's hockey in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. At 17, he transitioned directly from the under-18 level to Tappara's championship caliber lineup, with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 48 games, the most by any under 18-player in the league in 2025-26. What makes him such an attractive prospect is his strength and poise down the middle, the way he wins interior battles and plays a defense-first game. He offers a strong, NHL-ready foundation, and is often described by evaluators as having a style that models Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.
5. Alexander Command, Orebro Jr. (SWE)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 11 (International skaters)
Command (6-1, 187) is one of Sweden's most complete and quietly rising prospects, offering competitiveness and all around ability. He had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games with Orebro's junior-20 team in Nationell, finishing among the league's top scorers as a 17-year-old and earning trust in every situation. He combines sharp hockey sense and playmaking vision with a relentless motor, physical engagement, and consistent defensive detail. He processes situations quickly and appears comfortable in handling pressure situations. He projects as a middle-six NHL center who could be trusted when the games tighten and details matter.
© Liv Kakabeeke
6. Ilia Morozov, Miami (NCAA)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 10 (North American skaters)
Morozov (6-3, 205), who has the same birthdate as Lawrence and is tied with him as the second-youngest player in NCAA men's hockey, stepped directly into the rugged National Collegiate Hockey Conference and logged nearly 20 minutes a game as a true freshman against older, NHL-caliber competition. He had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 36 games blending size, skating, and puck skill. He's comfortable in traffic and creates offense off the rush while remaining disciplined defensively and engaged in the faceoff circle. Morozov's offensive ceiling is evolving as his ability to impact games continues to develop. The 17-year-old finished in the top 10 in six categories at the scouting combine; he was second in pull-ups with 17 repetitions, matching the fifth-best all-time score in that event.
7. Egor Shilov, Victoriaville (QMJHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 19 (North American skaters)
The offensive rookie of the year in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League blends skill, vision, and poise, making him a true driver in the offensive zone. Shilov (6-0, 177) was nothing short of dominant in his QMJHL season and was the league's seventh-leading scorer with 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in 63 games. He was the focal point of Victoriaville's attack, exhibiting deception and playmaking creativity, particularly on the power play (31 points; 10 goals, 21 assists). NHL Central Scouting's decision to rank the 18-year-old inside the top 20 among North American skaters reflects how highly teams value his offensive instincts and translatable skill set. In a draft class rich with tools and athleticism, Shilov stands out as a thinker and a creator.
8. Maddox Dagenais, Quebec (QMJHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 15 (North American skaters)
Dagenais (6-4, 198) is a physically imposing power forward whose combination of size, scoring touch, and edge make him impossible for scouts to ignore. The 18-year-old is listed at center on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, but played a majority of the season at right wing. He was selected No. 1 by Quebec in the 2024 QMJHL draft and plays a true north-south game, using his frame to win inside ice, overwhelm defenders on the forecheck and unleash a heavy, quick-release left-handed shot. Dagenais had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) and 25 power-play points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 62 regular-season games. He had 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 32 games following the Christmas break. He's the son of former NHL forward Pierre Dagenais and carries evident pro habits and confidence.
9. Brooks Rogowski, Oshawa (OHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 21 (North American skaters)
Rogowski (6-7, 235) is another physically imposing and intriguing long-term bet in this class. As the biggest forward available in the 2026 NHL Draft, he possessed above-average coordination, puck skill and mobility handling meaningful minutes down the middle for Oshawa. After taking an unconventional path from Michigan high school hockey to the OHL, Rogowski made a significant jump in his draft year, with 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 46 games while increasing his shot volume and establishing himself as a regular on both the power play and penalty kill. He likes to create chaos around the net front, has shown a growing responsibility defensively and a willingness to match up against top lines. Rogowski, who will turn 18 on June 24, is committed to Michigan State in 2026-27.
© Randy Feere
10. Markus Ruck, Medicine Hat (WHL)
NHL Central Scouting: No. 23 (North American skaters)
Praised as a creative and productive playmaker, Ruck (6-0, 164), the twin brother of Medicine Hat right wing Liam Ruck, led the Canadian Hockey League with 108 points (21 goals, 87 assists) and the Western Hockey League with 41 power-play points (three goals, 38 assists) in 68 games. Ruck's game is built on elite vision and timing. His goal scoring remains secondary to his passing and his frame is more finesse than force. The 18-year-old could project as a modern, possession-driving center whose impact may not always be loud, but almost always decisive.