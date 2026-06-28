2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

BUFFALO -- Hello hockey fans.

Friday was quite the day. I slept pretty good Thursday night, not too much nerves. More just excitement, and kind of ready for the moment.

I feel like that was kind of the big thing. It was kind of everything you think of and thought about when you're younger.

Friday in the morning, I was just hanging around the hotel. Did a couple of media things and just kind of chilled, then came to the red carpet.

That experience was more than you ever think it'll be. All the little kids, it's good seeing all of them wanting to see you and looking up to you, so it's good going on that, especially with your family and friends. So it was nice experiencing that with them.

Once we got seated in the arena, I really started thinking it could be my turn to get picked right around No. 9. I actually felt like 11 would be the spot, give or take one or two picks. I felt like as soon as it got right around 11, maybe a little bit before, a little bit after, I feel like any pick could have been me. I wasn't really too sure, but I was just excited when I heard my name called.

I wasn't sure it would be the Blues. My brother said maybe, so I was like, 'All right, I guess we'll see if you're right,' and he was.

When you hear your name called, you're a little bit in shock. You always think about it, but when you experience it, stand up and hug your family and go up on stage, it's just kind of more than you could ever think of. I've just been super grateful. It's a very exciting time.

Next for me is development camp, and then it's just continue to get bigger in the gym. I feel like that's a big one. Get faster, get stronger. I feel like those two, and continue to work on my game, the little things inside of it, the details. So when I come back to BU in the fall, I'm ready to go right off the hop, have a hot start, and improve from last year.

I'm excited for a full college season. Hopefully starting from the beginning this season will make things a lot easier.

Thanks for reading and following along all season.