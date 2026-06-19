Top International skaters discussed ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

Ivar Stenberg and Alberts Smits are clearly the two top players available among International skaters for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, according to NHL Central Scouting director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen.

Stenberg (5-foot-11, 190 pounds), a left wing with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League, is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters. Smits (6-3, 209), a defenseman with Munchen in Deutsche Eishockey Liga, is No. 2.

"The ability to score goals was a key factor in putting Stenberg ahead of Smits," Vuorinen said. "Stenberg was (closely watched) in past seasons, so maybe that was a small mental factor for us, but the key factor was that Stenberg scored well in the Swedish Hockey League."

Stenberg also was No. 1 in the midterm ranking released in January. The 18-year-old had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games for Frolunda, the most points in a season by an 18-year-old SHL player since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99. He had eight points (four goals, four assists) and averaged 18:54 of ice time in eight games for Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Smits, who played for Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league, and Munchen of Deutsche Eishockey Liga, the top professional league in Germany, this season, could be the highest-selected Latvian player in NHL draft history.

"Smits is also a very fast riser this year and he had an excellent season in two top men's leagues," Vuorinen said.

He was the youngest player at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he had two assists in four games while averaging 18:44 of ice time. He had five points (one goal, four assists) in five games at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, leading Latvia in time on ice per game (23:40), and finished with four assists and averaged 21:47 of ice time at the World Championship in May.

Zemgus Girgensons, a forward who plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning, became the highest-drafted Latvia-born player when the Buffalo Sabres selected him with the No. 14 pick of the 2012 NHL Draft.

To break down the international prospects further, here are six questions with Vuorinen: