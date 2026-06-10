Knowling, Borichev, Trejbal among best prospects at position

The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible goalies. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Brady Knowling doesn't put much stock in draft ranking lists, including the one from NHL Central Scouting that puts him at No. 1 among North American goalies.

But a standout season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team earned him that spot.

"I thought as a team, and just for myself, over the entire year, we got a lot better," Knowling said. "It's not the way we wanted to end, but looking back it was a lot of fun.

Knowling was 15-13-1 with a 3.51 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in 34 games this season. That includes a 2.32 GAA in three games for the United States in a fifth-place finish at the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

"He plays big in all situations, his mechanics are very good and he's very smart positionally," Central Scouting's Al Jensen said.

Here are NHL.com's top 10 goalies available for the 2026 draft:

1. Brady Knowling, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 1 (North American goalies)

Knowling (6-foot-5, 208 pounds) takes up a lot of space with his size and athleticism.

"Not much room for shooters," Jensen said. "Good rebound control, quick and controlled lateral crease play. He seals holes in tight very well, tracked pucks well through traffic. He showed he’s very capable of playing in big games and has a very good chance to be a quality No. 1 NHL starter down the road."

The 18-year-old will play junior hockey next season but said he won't pick a destination until after the draft. Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League owns his Canadian Hockey League rights, while Youngstown has his rights in the United States Hockey League. After next season, he's committed to Boston University for 2027-28.