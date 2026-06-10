Knowling, Borichev, Trejbal among best prospects at position

Knowling, Borichev, Trejbal among best prospects at position

Brady Knowling set

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round will be June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at the top eligible goalies. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

Brady Knowling doesn't put much stock in draft ranking lists, including the one from NHL Central Scouting that puts him at No. 1 among North American goalies.

But a standout season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team earned him that spot.

"I thought as a team, and just for myself, over the entire year, we got a lot better," Knowling said. "It's not the way we wanted to end, but looking back it was a lot of fun.

Knowling was 15-13-1 with a 3.51 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in 34 games this season. That includes a 2.32 GAA in three games for the United States in a fifth-place finish at the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

"He plays big in all situations, his mechanics are very good and he's very smart positionally," Central Scouting's Al Jensen said.

Here are NHL.com's top 10 goalies available for the 2026 draft:

1. Brady Knowling, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 1 (North American goalies)

Knowling (6-foot-5, 208 pounds) takes up a lot of space with his size and athleticism.

"Not much room for shooters," Jensen said. "Good rebound control, quick and controlled lateral crease play. He seals holes in tight very well, tracked pucks well through traffic. He showed he’s very capable of playing in big games and has a very good chance to be a quality No. 1 NHL starter down the road."

The 18-year-old will play junior hockey next season but said he won't pick a destination until after the draft. Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League owns his Canadian Hockey League rights, while Youngstown has his rights in the United States Hockey League. After next season, he's committed to Boston University for 2027-28.

Draft Prospect: Best of Brady Knowling

2. Dmitri Borichev, Loko-76 Yaroslavl (RUS-JR)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 1 (International goalies)

Borichev (6-2, 194), who turns 18 on June 19, was 12-8-3 with a 2.25 GAA, .929 save percentage and three shutouts in the MHL, Russia's junior league. Scouts were impressed by his puck tracking and ability to read shot releases.

"He has calm, positional, controlled athleticism," NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He plays within his structure and doesn't rely solely on size. He has a big frame and uses it efficiently. A strong glove hand also is a standout tool."

3. Tobias Trejbal, Youngstown (USHL)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 3 (North American goalies)

Trejbal (6-4, 198) left his native Czechia and excelled in his first season in North America, winning the United States Hockey League goalie of the year award after going 30-9-3 with a 2.12 GAA, .916 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 regular-season games.

Scouts have compared him to Mackenzie Blackwood (Colorado Avalanche) and Karel Vejmelka (Utah Mammoth).

"He’s got that huge presence in his stance and when in his butterfly," Jensen said. "There’s not a lot of room for shooters when his angles are sharp. He's calm and confident, he's got a very good glove hand and tracks pucks well through traffic. He’s very good at getting out of his net to play the puck, has great feet and efficient crease movements, good strength in the crease and is quick to gather up any loose pucks. ... He has a very good chance to become a solid No. 1 goalie."

The 18-year-old, who catches with his right hand, will continue his development at the University of Massachusetts.

Orsulak goalie

© Mark Peterson. Prince Albert (WHL)

4. Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 2 (North American goalies)

Orsulak (6-4, 224) helped lead Prince Albert to the Western Hockey League finals in his first season in North America. The 18-year-old Czechia native was 28-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA, .907 save percentage and four shutouts in 36 regular-season games, and 13-7 with a 2.50 GAA .895 save percentage and three shutouts in 20 playoff games.

"He’s got the big pro presence," Jensen said. "Not a lot of room for shooters, especially on initial shots. He plays an aggressive style with a solid stance and is very strong in his crease holding his ground. He plays mostly at the top of the paint and challenges shooters smartly with a good glove hand and quick, strong lateral play. He's quick to butterfly to seal the ice and flare out the pads and is tough to beat along the ice. He also has good upper net coverage when down in the butterfly."

Scouts have compared Orsulak to Logan Thompson (Washington Capitals) and Anthony Stolarz (Toronto Maple Leafs).

5. William Lacelle, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 7 (North American goalies)

Lacelle (6-0, 176) was 27-15-2 with a 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage in 45 games between Rimouski and Blainville-Boisbriand. The 18-year-old led the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with seven shutouts.

"Lacelle is a very technically sound goalie," Jensen said. "His smarts and skills are a big asset. He was one of the more consistent young goalies in the CHL. His positional play is excellent. He always gives himself a chance to stop the puck. Great at being able to track pucks through screens. He's quick and athletic, with quick reactions and recoveries. He reads a pass across play very well and gets across quickly.

“He’s only going to get better. Very good compete. He’s got a very good chance to be an NHL goalie."

6. Filip Ruzicka, Brandon (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 4 (North American goalies)

Ruzicka (6-7, 230) climbed from No. 13 in Central Scouting's midterm ranking after going 26-14-1 with a 3.19 GAA, .906 save percentage and two shutouts in 42 games in his first season in North America after leaving his native Czechia.

Scouts compared the 18-year-old, who catches right-handed, to former Nashville Predators star Pekka Rinne.

"He has that huge pro presence," Jensen said. "Very good net coverage in his stance and when down in the butterfly. He's got a wide arm and leg span and is very capable of making the desperate stretch leg or glove saves. He easily covers wrap chances, is strong in tight and holds the post well. Does a good job of sealing the short side on sharp-angle attempts. He's athletic and flexible, very good compete on plays in tight, never gives up on a play and steadily improved over the season and into the playoffs.”

7. Yegor Rybkin, Nizhny Novgorod Jr. (RUS-JR)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 2 (International goalies)

Rybkin (6-7, 207) didn’t play after Nov. 21 because of an undisclosed injury, but he certainly impressed in limited action. The 18-year-old was 5-2-0 with a 2.56 GAA and .915 save percentage in 11 MHL games.

"He is a massive, right catching goalie," Vuorinen said. "He is a technically structured goalie and plays a calm, positional, blocking style game. He used his size well to seal the lower net and force shooters wide. His size and statistical profile suggest a positional, economy of movement style goalie, and we believe all these elements attract NHL teams."

Larys_GhyslainBergeron

© Ghyslain Bergeron

8. Jan Larys, Drummondville (QMJHL)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 5 (North American goalies)

Larys (6-3, 175), in his first season in North America after playing in his native Czechia, led QMJHL rookie goalies with 26 wins, and had a 2.86 GAA, .908 save percentage and three shutouts in 38 games.

Scouts have compared the 18-year-old to Lukas Dostal (Anaheim Ducks) and Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues).

"He has a big pro presence in his stance and when down in the butterfly," Jensen said. "He's very calm, poised and relaxed. He doesn't let goals-against bother his play. He's steady and consistent, with very good positional and angle play. His depth is good in the crease and he's very good at reading and reacting to situations."

9. David Vermirovsky, Pardubice Jr. (CZE-JR)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 3 (International goalies)

Vermirovsky is big (6-5, 181) and athletic and was 13-14 with a 3.23 GAA and .904 save percentage in 27 games in the Czech junior league.

The 17-year-old, who also catches right-handed, was born in Cordoba, Spain, but has spent most of his life living and playing in Czechia.

"David is very fast and calm with great anticipation," Vuorinen said. "He also stands a bit differently from other goalies. He has very quick movement in the goal crease, and his athleticism and competitive attitude pop up. We believe he has a lot of potential."

10. Marek Sklenicka, Seattle (WHL)

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 6 (North American goalies)

Sklenicka (6-3, 170) came to North America from his native Czechia and was 20-12-6 with a 3.21 GAA, .902 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 games. The 17-year-old also helped Czechia win the bronze medal at the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, making 21 saves in a 4-1 win against Latvia in the third-place game and finishing the tournament with a 1.91 GAA and .921 save percentage in three games.

Scouts have compared him to Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus Blue Jackets).

"He is very competitive with excellent net coverage, whether in his stance or when in his butterfly," Jensen said. "He's very strong in the crease, holds his ground and is strong when in an in-tight situation. He challenges smartly, always alert, tracks pucks well through traffic (and has) good, quick lateral ability. He gets his body in front of a lot of shots with his good angle and positional play."

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