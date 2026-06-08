Following the NHL Scouting Combine, which ended Saturday, NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale make their predictions for how the first round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft could turn out.
Mock 2026 NHL Draft: McKenna likely No. 1, opinions vary starting at No. 5
Wide open after Maple Leafs take Penn State forward, followed by Reid, Malhotra, Stenberg
© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images
Penn State left wing Gavin McKenna being chosen by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft feels like a certainty.
NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also agree the San Jose Sharks will select defenseman Chase Reid from Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League with the No. 2 pick, while center Caleb Malhotra of Brantford (OHL) will go to the Vancouver Canucks at No. 3, and left wing Ivar Stenberg of Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League will be picked by the Chicago Blackhawks at No. 4.
But starting with the New York Rangers at No. 5, their opinions vary widely.
The 2026 draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, with the first round June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), and rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).
The 16 teams that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs took part in the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, with the Maple Leafs winning the No. 1 pick. The Sharks won the second lottery drawing to get the No. 2 selection. The remaining teams were ordered based on the regular-season NHL standings.
The teams that lost in the first round of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-27. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season standings points, followed by the one division winner.
The No. 28 pick went to the Montreal Canadiens, the team that lost the conference final with the fewest regular-season points, and No. 29 went to the Colorado Avalanche, the other team that lost in the conference final. That pick first was traded to the New York Islanders in the deal for Brock Nelson on March 6, 2025, and then sent to the St. Louis Blues for forward Brayden Schenn on March 6.
Pick No. 30 will go to the team that loses in the Stanley Cup Final and No. 31 to the Stanley Cup champion. The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights play Game 4 of the Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC), with the Golden Knights leading the best-of-7 series 2-1.
For this exercise, the No. 30 pick was given to the Golden Knights, who had fewer points than the Hurricanes. The Calgary Flames own the selection as part of the trade for defenseman Noah Hanifin on March 6, 2024. No. 31 belongs to Carolina.
The Ottawa Senators have the No. 32 pick as part of a modified penalty imposed for the 2021 trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov.
1. Toronto Maple Leafs
Kimelman -- Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA): The Maple Leafs' new management group, led by general manager John Chayka, gets to start its tenure by selecting the most talented player in this draft class. McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) entered the season as the projected top pick and nothing he did this season changed that. After some bumps early while he adjusted to the NCAA level, the 18-year-old finished tied for fifth with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games, including 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games after the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he helped Canada win the bronze medal. He'll probably need a similar adjustment period to the NHL as he gets bigger and stronger, but he projects to be an elite offensive driver with his vision, hockey IQ and playmaking ability.
Morreale -- Gavin McKenna: The Maple Leafs, holding the No. 1 pick for the second time in 10 years, could benefit from adding a calm, clutch forward who can drive the tempo in their top six. McKenna fits that mold as the most electrifying offensive playmaker in this draft class. During his freshman season at Penn State, he set nine team records and finished second in scoring at the 2026 WJC with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games.
2. San Jose Sharks
Kimelman -- Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL): With the Sharks' collection of young forwards, the ideal pick would be a defenseman who knows how to get those gifted players the puck in the ideal spots. Enter Reid (6-2, 195), whose vision and puck-moving ability are at the top of a deep crop at the position, as is his elite skating. The 18 year old will play at least one season at Michigan State, which should allow him to develop physically with a chance to skate in the NHL as soon as next season.
Morreale -- Chase Reid: Selecting another top-tier forward would be more of a luxury than a necessity for San Jose and could create a logjam that limits opportunities and growth for existing prospects. Instead, the choice is Reid, a right-shot defenseman capable of moving the puck efficiently and logging heavy minutes. He helps solidify the blue line long term while easing the burden on some of their other younger players. Reid plays with strong awareness and has the skill set to run a power play. The 18-year-old had 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 45 Ontario Hockey League games.
3. Vancouver Canucks
Kimelman -- Caleb Malhotra, C, Brampton (OHL): Arguably the top center available, the 18-year-old could be a foundational piece for the Canucks' rebuilding effort. Malhotra (6-2, 182) was second among OHL rookies with 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists) in 67 games and even better during the playoffs with 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 15 games to help Brantford reach the conference finals. He's gifted offensively while also being a committed two-way player. His father, Manny Malhotra, was hired as Canucks coach June 1, but this would be the right pick regardless of who is standing behind the bench.
Morreale -- Caleb Malhotra: Vancouver is missing a young, high-end center who can drive play, generate offense and develop into a true first-line presence. Malhotra fits that need after he finished second in scoring among OHL rookies and brings a well-rounded game, showing strong attention to detail and contributing in all situations. It doesn't hurt that his father was named Canucks coach.
4. Chicago Blackhawks
Kimelman -- Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (SHL): The Blackhawks could open next season with Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar and Anton Frondell as their top three centers, which makes finding wings who can score and support them imperative. Stenberg (5-11, 183) has the talent to do that as soon as next season. He had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games this season, the most by an 18-year-old Swedish Hockey League player since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99. He's an offensive dynamo who can drive play to create opportunities for others or finish chances and he's reliable defensively. And he was named one of Sweden's top three players at the 2026 IIHF World Championship with eight points (four goals, four assists) in eight games, showing he could stand out playing with and against older, more developed players.
Morreale -- Ivar Stenberg: Just imagine how quickly the Blackhawks could take shape with foundational pieces already in place, including Bedard, Frondell and Nazar. Though Chicago could consider trading down to target a top defenseman, Stenberg stands out here as the best player available. He would address a need for a high-end complementary wing capable of matching Bedard's pace and skill. He has excelled at every level this season and continues to prove he belongs among the elite prospects in this class.
5. New York Rangers
Kimelman -- Alberts Smits, D, Munchen (GER): Smits (6-3, 209) stands out in a crowded field of high-end defensemen because of how he's already proven himself against the highest level of competition. That includes two assists and an average ice time of 18:44 in four games for Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics despite the 18-year-old being the youngest player at the tournament. He's a strong skater, has a high-end offensive game and his maturity on and off the ice -- he's lived on his own since leaving Latvia to play in Finland at age 13 -- might make him the most NHL-ready prospect in this draft class.
Morreale -- Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL): The Rangers have relied heavily on veteran defensemen, and their system could use an injection of youth and mobility on the back end, making Carels (6-2, 198) an appealing fit. A smooth skater with strong hockey sense and reliable two-way ability, he handled significant minutes and proved himself in key situations. Carels, who turns 18 on June 23, ranked fourth among Western Hockey League defensemen with 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) and second with 32 power-play points (five goals, 27 assists) in 58 regular-season games.
6. Calgary Flames
Kimelman -- Carson Carels: His all-around skill was on full display this season. Carels has strength built through work on the family farm, can be elusive when he's skating with the puck and makes smart breakout passes. In addition to his strong season in the WHL, he had one assist and was plus-3 in five games as Canada's youngest player at the World Juniors. He'll continue to develop next season at the University of North Dakota but isn't far from being able to make an impact in the NHL.
Morreale -- Viggo Bjorck, C, Djurgarden (SWE): Calgary is missing a high-end prospect capable of tilting games offensively. Bjorck (5-9, 177) answered concerns about his size with a strong showing as Sweden's second-line center during its gold-medal run at the 2026 World Juniors, when he had nine points (three goals, six assists), averaged 20:23 of ice time and won 54.6 percent of his face-offs in seven games. The 18-year-old also was the center on a line with Lucas Raymond and Stenberg at Worlds. A right-handed shot, he combines strong puck skills with elite vision and playmaking while bringing a relentless, responsible two-way game.
7. Seattle Kraken
Kimelman -- Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA): The Kraken have been searching for a franchise defenseman to build around, and Verhoeff (6-3, 208) would be an optimal choice. The 17-year-old passed every test he faced when he stepped up a level to play NCAA hockey this season, when he had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 36 games as a freshman. He also stood out for Canada at the World Juniors, finishing with four assists in five games while getting demonstrably better, and earning more ice time, with each game. With his size, strength and the maturity gained from a season of college hockey, Verhoeff could have a chance to play in the NHL as soon as next season.
Morreale -- Alberts Smits: Seattle's prospect system is deep at wing and center, featuring multiple players who project as top-six or middle-six contributors. In contrast, the Kraken lack a clear future No. 1 defenseman or a dynamic puck-moving presence. Smits fits that need as a physically imposing, composed defenseman who plays with confidence and poise. He stood out for Latvia at the World Juniors by leading the team in ice time and further elevated his profile by earning a spot on the roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
8. Winnipeg Jets
Kimelman -- Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL): The Jets need to add prospect depth on defense and Rudolph has the size (6-2, 206), skill, vision and hockey IQ to play in the top-four sooner rather than later. The 18-year-old was third among WHL defensemen with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 68 games, and was even better during the WHL playoffs, tying for the league scoring lead with 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists), including three game-winning goals, in 19 games to help Prince Albert reach the WHL finals. After selecting left-shot defenseman Sascha Boumedienne in the first round (No. 28) of the 2025 NHL Draft, adding a strong, skilled right-handed shot like Rudolph here is setting a nice foundation for the future in Winnipeg.
Morreale -- Keaton Verhoeff: Winnipeg lacks high-end defense prospects beyond Elias Salomonsson and Boumedienne. As a result, they should prioritize adding a defenseman capable of playing heavy minutes and eventually supporting Josh Morrissey. Verhoeff fits that trajectory well as a right-shot defenseman with the size and skating ability to drive play in transition at the NHL level. He made significant strides as the fourth-youngest player in NCAA men's hockey this season, showing improved confidence defending down low and competing in tough areas. Verhoeff had the fourth-most points ever by a 17-year-old NCAA defenseman behind A.J. Thelen for Michigan State (29 points, 2003-04), Zach Werenski for Michigan (25 points, 2014-15) and Hanifin for Boston College (23 points, 2014-15).
9. Florida Panthers
Kimelman -- Viggo Bjorck: He matches high skill with elite competitiveness. He's relentless in all three zones, and already has experience against older, more developed competition in the SHL, as well as at the World Championship, where he was the center on Sweden's top line in all eight games and was voted one of its top three players after he had six points (one goal, five assists). With their first top-10 pick since 2017 (Owen Tippett, No. 10), the Panthers can select a player who perfectly fits their gritty, nasty style.
Morreale -- Daxon Rudolph: Florida's defense corps remains strong but leans heavily on veterans like Aaron Ekblad, 30, Seth Jones, 31, Niko Mikkola, 30, and Dmitry Kulikov, 35. Though that group is capable, it isn't a sustainable long-term solution. Rudolph is close to NHL ready and projects as a top-four defenseman. He's strong in 1-on-1 battles, has a solid wrist shot and combines high hockey IQ with composure in transition. Rarely caught out of position, his all-around game has drawn comparisons from scouts to Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.
10. Nashville Predators
Kimelman -- Wyatt Cullen, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL): Cullen has grown literally and figuratively into a top prospect for this draft. When he began last season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-17 team, he was listed at 5-8, 146 pounds. Now he's up to 6-1, 176, and his skating and dynamic offensive skill set has grown as well. Cullen had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 40 games, despite missing time because of injuries related to his growth spurt. When healthy, the 17-year-old showed a relentless style that has impressed scouts. He also has good hockey genes. His father, Matt Cullen, was a three-time Stanley Cup winner who played 1,516 NHL games.
Morreale -- Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA): Lawrence (6-foot, 185) projects as a potential offensive driver the Predators could use down the middle to generate scoring and elevate skilled wings. The 17-year-old left-shot, tied as the second-youngest player in NCAA men's hockey, joined Boston University on Jan. 6 after playing 13 games for Muskegon in the United States Hockey League. He's a reliable two-way center who can push play through the middle with a relentless work ethic. Playing a full season under coach Jay Pandolfo at Boston University in 2026-27 should further accelerate his development.
11. St. Louis Blues
Kimelman -- Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (FIN): Suvanto is one of the youngest players in this draft class; he won't turn 18 until Sept. 3. But he's physically mature and more than held his own against older competition in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 48 games. He skates well once he gets up to speed, plays a smart, two-way game and scouts like his pro-level consistency and awareness. He also got to learn firsthand from Aleksander Barkov while skating with the Panthers captain during his preparation for the World Championship with Finland.
Morreale -- Wyatt Cullen: Adding top-six scoring upside to the pipeline would be a welcome boost, and Cullen checks that box. He is committed to the University of Minnesota next season. He brings high-end offensive tools, highlighted by his exceptional vision and ability to read the ice at an advanced level for his age. His hockey IQ and work ethic are standout traits, and his defensive game continues to improve. He finished his solid season with a United States-high nine points (three goals, six assists) in five games at the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.
12. New Jersey Devils
Kimelman -- Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL): Belchetz is fully healed from the season-ending broken left clavicle sustained March 3. When healthy, the 18-year-old nearly was impossible to handle down low in the offensive zone because of his size (6-5, 228) and skill set, similar to how Philadelphia Flyers forward Porter Martone played two seasons ago in the OHL with Brampton. And now Belchetz will follow Martone's path and play next season at Michigan State. The Devils certainly could use a player with the kind of size and snarl Belchetz has the potential to bring to their top-six forward group.
Morreale -- Ethan Belchetz: New Jersey needs forwards who can get inside, play with pace and finish chances alongside centers Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. Belchetz brings an old-school edge with his size, physical presence and willingness to battle. He has a deceptive shot, is a strong skater for this size and is highly effective around the net. He had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 57 games for the Spitfires and ranked second on the team with 10 power-play goals.
13. New York Islanders
Kimelman -- Tynan Lawrence: The Islanders could start next season with four centers 31 or older in Bo Horvat, 31, Schenn, 34, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, 33, and Casey Cizikas, 35, with Mathew Barzal, 29, also an option, so selecting a gifted young center here could be the best option. After beginning the season with Muskegon of the USHL, Lawrence joined the Terriers in January in search of a better challenge. He had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 NCAA games but rarely looked out of place against older competition thanks in part to his outstanding skating ability and willingness to engage physically. He should be even better after a full season of college hockey.
Morreale -- Oliver Suvanto: New York's biggest need is a forward, primarily because their current roster and system already have such a strong defensive foundation. Players like Matthew Schaefer and Kashawn Aitcheson give them multiple potential long-term pieces on defense and Suvanto is one of the more mature two-way forwards of this draft class. He's drawn comparisons to Panthers forward Anton Lundell, a fellow Finland native. Suvanto knows how to protect the puck, is good on face-offs and plays a heavy game that allows him to match up physically against any opponent.
14. Columbus Blue Jackets
Kimelman -- Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA): It was an odd season for Hemming, who didn't get on the ice until Dec. 28 because of a dispute with his team in Finland, and the 17-year-old had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 19 NCAA games. But he's an outstanding skater for his size (6-3, 193) and showed a willingness to engage physically. The Blue Jackets have amassed a core of big, strong forwards in Adam Fantilli (6-2, 205), Kirill Marchenko (6-3, 201), Sean Monahan (6-2, 206) and top prospect Cayden Lindstrom (6-3, 209). Hemming would fit nicely with that group, and a drama-free season of college hockey in 2026-27 should fast-forward his development.
Morreale -- Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 (SWE): Gustafsson is an exceptional skater for his size (6-4, 200), known for his composure under pressure and ability to make a strong first pass. He can run a power play effectively and uses his long reach to break up opposing rushes. Playing against older competition in the SHL, Gustafsson, who turns 18 on Thursday, had 16 hits and 14 blocked shots while averaging 11:02 of ice time in 27 games, showing his ability to compete physically while handling responsible minutes.
15. St. Louis Blues (from Detroit Red Wings)
Kimelman -- Malte Gustafsson: He could make a strong left-shot complement for Adam Jiricek, the right-shot defenseman the Blues selected in the first round (No. 16) of the 2024 NHL Draft. Gustafsson skates well for his size and his play for Sweden at Under-18 World Championship, when he had five points (one goal, four assists) in six games and was plus-7 in 24:13 of ice time per game, certainly made an impact on NHL scouts.
Morreale -- Thomas Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL): After selecting a physical forward with their first pick, the Blues could turn their attention to adding a dynamic puck-moving defenseman. Bleyl (5-11, 165) emerged as one of the draft's pleasant surprises thanks to his offensive production and elite skating ability. A natural power-play quarterback, the 18-year-old makes plays consistently while holding his own defensively. He had 81 points (13 goals, 68 assists) in 63 regular-season games and 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 21 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff games.
16. Washington Capitals
Kimelman -- Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (NCAA): Morozov (6-3, 200) doesn't turn 18 until Aug. 3. He had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 36 games and impressed with his 200-foot game, tenacity on and off the puck and high hockey IQ. He'll need time to fill out physically, but with the Capitals in need of dynamic centers in their prospect group, they'll be willing to wait for what could be an impressive reward.
Morreale -- Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (SWE-JR.): The Capitals should prioritize selecting a high-end forward -- ideally a center with top-line potential -- to solidify their long-term offensive outlook. Command has excellent vision, makes smart decisions and has strong offensive instincts, particularly when attacking with pace. His two-way game continues to evolve, adding to his appeal as a well-rounded prospect. Along with an impressive season in Sweden's junior league (44 points; 17 goals, 27 assists in 30 games), Command, who turns 18 on June 16, also made his SHL debut, playing six games for Orebro to further highlight his upward trajectory.
17. Los Angeles Kings
Kimelman -- Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL): The Kings need young skilled forwards, and all Klepov did in his first OHL season was lead the league with 97 points (37 goals, 60 assists) in 67 games. He's the first rookie to lead the OHL in scoring since Patrick Kane for London in 2006-07. He's a solid skater with a high hockey IQ and the ability to play a strong game despite not having overwhelming size (6-foot, 180). Klepov, who turns 18 on June 27, will continue his development at Michigan State next season.
Morreale -- Oscar Hemming: The Kings don't have major weaknesses on the blue line, but they do need forwards who can drive play, boost their offensive output, and eventually assume a larger role as the team transitions into a new era following the retirement of captain Anze Kopitar. Hemming brings a pro-ready shot with a dangerous one-timer and excels in high-traffic areas around the crease. He's effective at creating screens and getting his stick on pucks for tips, adding another layer to his offensive game. He comes from a hockey family, as his brother, Emil Hemming, was selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (No. 29) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
18. Washington Capitals (from Anaheim Ducks)
Kimelman -- Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL): The Capitals selecting a defenseman with a pick acquired from the Ducks in the trade for franchise defenseman John Carlson would be a smart move. Lin has a dynamic element to his game. The 18-year-old is an outstanding skater capable of carrying the puck out of the zone or finding open teammates, and his high hockey IQ helps him make the right decision in pressure situations. And despite his size (5-11, 178), Lin doesn't shy away from physical play. The next step in his development will come at the University of Denver next season.
Morreale -- Nikita Klepov: Washington could look to add more top-six scoring upside, especially a forward who can drive offense rather than lean on its veteran core. Klepov was voted OHL rookie of the year after leading the league in scoring. He excels at finding open ice, owns a dangerous one-timer and consistently creates scoring chances.
19. Utah Mammoth
Kimelman -- Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough (OHL): The Mammoth have built a strong prospect group at forward and defenseman, which allows them to take arguably the best player available at this spot. That could be Novotny (6-1, 205), a power forward who skates well and has a quick release on a hard shot. He's willing to fight to get to the front of the net and can be relentless on the forecheck. The 18-year-old was second for Peterborough with 65 points (34 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games and was a standout for Czechia at the World Juniors.
Morreale -- Ilia Morozov: The Mammoth can grab a big, physical left-shot center who had a strong first NCAA season. The Moscow, Russia, native has good defensive awareness and a high work ethic, enabling him to compete for pucks in all areas of the ice. He's been working on driving the middle of the ice more to create time and space for himself and linemates.
20. San Jose Sharks (from Edmonton Oilers)
Kimelman -- Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL): After taking a game-breaking defenseman with their first choice, they can snag another one here. Villeneuve patterns his game after Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, which is appropriate. Villeneuve (5-11, 162) is an undersized defenseman who has game-changing offensive ability. He can skate the puck end to end, has the skill to run a power play at the next level and won't back down against physical play. The 18-year-old will skate at Boston University next season.
Morreale -- JP Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL): After selecting an elite defenseman with their first pick, the Sharks could turn their focus to strengthening the forward group. Hurlbert brings a compelling blend of speed, skill and hockey sense that impacts the game in all three zones. The 18-year-old right-handed shot (6-foot, 183), who also can play center, led WHL rookies with 97 points (42 goals, 55 assists) in 68 games. He's committed to the University of Michigan for 2026-27, where he'll continue to refine his already dynamic game.
21. Philadelphia Flyers
Kimelman -- Alexander Command: The Flyers have selected a center in the top two rounds four times in the past two years, but they could look to further strengthen that position if Command is available here. He plays a high-compete, 200-foot game and never takes a shift off. He's smart, solid and a strong skater who can be relentless on the forecheck, with an edge that is reminiscent of former Flyers center Scott Laughton.
Morreale -- Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown (USHL): The Flyers could use more high-end forward talent in their pipeline, especially down the middle, and Hextall fits that need well. The right-handed shot had 58 points (20 goals, 38 assists) in 59 games this season. Hextall (6-foot, 188) is considered a playmaker, and the 18-year-old has taken significant strides since the start of the season, becoming more efficient and polished with the puck. Hextall creates separation with his smooth edgework, finding open lanes and developing into a more consistent scoring threat as the season progressed. He's committed to Michigan State next season.
22. Pittsburgh Penguins
Kimelman -- Thomas Bleyl: The Penguins can add one of the most offensively gifted defensemen in this draft class. Bleyl is an effortless skater who moves the puck quickly and efficiently. After being named the top defenseman in the QMJHL, he'll return to Moncton for one more season and then move to Michigan State, which will allow him to get the physical development he needs. Patience will be needed, but Bleyl looks like a prospect worth waiting for.
Morreale -- Ryan Lin: A mobile, all-situations defenseman with top-pair upside remains a key need within the organization's prospect pipeline. Lin fits that profile well, bringing a high hockey IQ and strong transitional ability. He consistently finds ways to get inside positioning, using his size and leverage effectively, while also excelling at closing space and limiting time for opposing players.
23. Boston Bruins
Kimelman -- Elton Hermansson, RW, MoDo (SWE-2): Hermansson (6-1, 181) had a solid debut season in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 38 games. But the 18-year-old was dominant at the World Under-18s, being named the tournament's best forward after leading all players with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in seven games for Sweden. He's a high-end skater with a versatile offensive game and a strong shot. Hermansson's skill combined with the playmaking ability of center James Hagens, the No. 7 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, could be the foundation for the Bruins' top line for years to come.
Morreale -- Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec (QMJHL): Dagenais (6-4, 196), the son of retired NHL forward Pierre Dagenais, is known for his strong offensive toolkit. The left-handed shot added a welcome layer of physicality to his power game this season, something that would resonate well with Bruins fans. In 62 games, the 18-year-old had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) and 25 power-play points (10 goals, 15 assists), highlighting his effectiveness with the man advantage.
24. Vancouver Canucks (from Minnesota Wild)
Kimelman -- Maddox Dagenais: Dagenais stepped up his offensive game in a big way in his second QMJHL season while remaining a physical presence. After the Canucks select a potential No. 1 center with their first choice, Dagenais projects to be a solid No. 2. Not a bad way to start the rebuilding effort in Vancouver.
Morreale -- Adam Novotny: He delivered a strong all-around performance while helping Czechia win the silver medal at the 2026 World Juniors, with three assists while averaging 17:44 of ice time in seven games. He brings a physical edge, creates plays in tight spaces, and possesses a strong, accurate shot.
25. Seattle Kraken (from Tampa Bay Lightning)
Kimelman -- JP Hurlbert: The Texas native made a seamless transition to the WHL after playing last season for the NTDP Under-17 team. Hurlbert played all three forward spots this season and developed his all-around game enough that he became a reliable penalty killer. After finding their potential franchise defenseman with their first pick, the Kraken can look to upgrade their forward skill with Hurlbert, who will continue to get better as he develops at the University of Michigan next season.
Morreale -- Casey Mutryn, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL): Mutryn (6-3, 200) had 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists), including 10 power-play goals, in 63 games as a power forward presence. The 17-year-old thrives in the physical aspects of the game, showing soft hands in tight areas and serving as an effective net-front option on the power play. The Boston College-bound right-handed shot competes hard down low, is aggressive on the forecheck, and consistently finishes his checks.
26. New York Rangers (from Dallas Stars via Carolina Hurricanes)
Kimelman -- Mathis Preston, RW, Vancouver (WHL): Preston (5-11, 173) had to deal with a trade and a major knee injury this season, but his play for Canada at the World Under-18 Championship, when he had six points (two goals, four assists) and a team-best 21 shots on goal in six games, was a reminder to NHL scouts that the 17-year-old still has the same dynamic speed and gamebreaker skill that he did before his injury.
Morreale -- Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL): Shilov's hands and puck skills rank among the best in this draft class, according to NHL Central Scouting senior eastern scout J-F Damphousse. The left-shot forward (6-foot, 177) led QMJHL rookies with 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in 63 games while also winning 54.8 percent of his face-offs, showcasing the 18-year-old's offensive talent and reliability in the circle.
27. Buffalo Sabres
Kimelman -- Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa (OHL): The Sabres could use some size in the middle of the ice, and Rogowski (6-7, 235) is among the biggest players in this draft class. His skating is good for his size, and he certainly knows how to use his big frame in board battles and to protect the puck. Rogowski, who turns 18 on June 24, is committed to play at Michigan State, which showed last season with Martone they know how to help power forwards develop their game.
Morreale -- Brooks Rogowski: The right-shot center uses his impressive size and reach to his advantage, making him difficult to defend down low and tough to handle around the net. He's capable of playing in all situations, rarely loses puck battles, and shows intriguing upside with further development, something that should advance when he joins Michigan State next season. He had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 46 games this season.
28. Montreal Canadiens
Kimelman -- William Hakansson, D, Lulea (SWE): The Canadiens have done well finding offensively gifted young defensemen, led by Hutson and David Reinbacher, who could start next season in the NHL. Hakansson (6-4, 207) would bring a different element. The 18-year-old is a very good skater with a strong defensive aspect to his game. He is good at using his long stick and reach to break up plays and is willing to be as physical as needed. He had two assists in 22 SHL games this season, but there are some raw offensive skills that if developed over time could allow him to be a contributor to the attack while remaining a top-flight defensive presence.
Morreale -- Adam Goljer, D, Trencin (SVK): Montreal could add a big (6-3, 194), right-handed shot who had the fifth-most points ever by an under-18 defenseman in a season in Slovakia's top league, with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 43 games. He shows confidence in transition, making smart outlet passes and joining the rush offensively. His long reach, strong stick positioning and effective gap control allow him to break up plays and limit opponents. He logs heavy minutes in all situations, and is composed, makes sound decisions and rarely panics under pressure.
29. St. Louis Blues (from Colorado Avalanche via New York Islanders)
Kimelman -- Egor Shilov: With their third pick of the first round, the Blues can opt for a skilled forward who had an outstanding rookie season in the QMJHL. He's a creative, elusive forward who should only get better as he gets bigger and stronger. He's committed to play at Penn State, possibly next season.
Morreale -- Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL): Ruck (6-foot, 177), who finished second in the WHL with 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in 68 games, offers significant upside as a naturally gifted scorer. The 18-year-old is an offensive catalyst capable of contributing in all situations, combining a high hockey IQ with a shoot-first mentality. He also displays strong chemistry with his twin brother, Markus, who led the WHL with 108 points (21 goals, 87 assists), showing an instinctive feel for each other's movements on the ice.
30. Calgary Flames (from Vegas Golden Knights)
Kimelman -- Liam Ruck: His 45 goals were second in the WHL, and his 16 power-play goals were tied for third. The Flames have focused on finding more skilled forwards in the draft, with Matvei Gridin (2024, No. 28) making an impact as a rookie last season, and 2025 draft picks Cole Reschny (No. 18) and Cullen Potter (No. 32) developing nicely in college. Adding Ruck would be another solid piece, and with four second-round picks, they're well-positioned to add his twin brother, Markus Ruck.
Morreale -- Xavier Villeneuve: Calgary adds a dynamic puck mover for their back end. Villeneuve, a deceptive and elusive skater in all directions, controls play with strong transitional ability and can find outlets with precision. The left-handed shot had 38 points (six goals, 32 assists) in 37 games, can run a power play and has great escapability, making it hard to knock him off the puck.
31. Carolina Hurricanes
Kimelman -- Casey Mutryn: He plays the way the Hurricanes like to play: quick, aggressive on the forecheck, strong in 1-on-1 battles and has a high hockey IQ. He's got a power forward build that he can continue to develop next season when he plays at Boston College with his older brother, Teddy Mutryn, a Predators forward prospect.
Morreale -- Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (FIN): The right-handed shot (6-1, 201) is considered a defensive-minded defenseman capable of shutting plays down and controlling the space in front of his net and along the boards. Piiparinen, who compares his style to Ekblad, is a fine skater with good edgework. The 17-year-old had one assist, was plus-6 and averaged 13:27 of ice time in four games for Finland at the 2026 WJC.
32. Ottawa Senators
Kimelman -- Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (FIN): The Senators have used their first pick on a defenseman four straight years, but Piiparinen is too good to pass on in this spot. The right-handed shot played most of the season in Liiga and rarely looked out of place against older, more developed competition, with a plus-6 rating in 10:15 of ice time in 29 games. Expect him to have a bigger role next season, with the potential for being a dependable defense-first parter for a more offensive-minded partner, potentially Carter Yakemchuk, their first-round pick (No. 7) in the 2024 draft.
Morreale -- Elton Hermansson: He is a dynamic offensive player with strong power-play ability, a quick release on his shot and a dangerous one-timer. Hermansson led under-18 players in Allsvenskan with 11 goals and was fourth with 21 points in 38 games.