Mock 2026 NHL Draft: McKenna likely No. 1, opinions vary starting at No. 5

8. Winnipeg Jets

Kimelman -- Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL): The Jets need to add prospect depth on defense and Rudolph has the size (6-2, 206), skill, vision and hockey IQ to play in the top-four sooner rather than later. The 18-year-old was third among WHL defensemen with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 68 games, and was even better during the WHL playoffs, tying for the league scoring lead with 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists), including three game-winning goals, in 19 games to help Prince Albert reach the WHL finals. After selecting left-shot defenseman Sascha Boumedienne in the first round (No. 28) of the 2025 NHL Draft, adding a strong, skilled right-handed shot like Rudolph here is setting a nice foundation for the future in Winnipeg.

Morreale -- Keaton Verhoeff: Winnipeg lacks high-end defense prospects beyond Elias Salomonsson and Boumedienne. As a result, they should prioritize adding a defenseman capable of playing heavy minutes and eventually supporting Josh Morrissey. Verhoeff fits that trajectory well as a right-shot defenseman with the size and skating ability to drive play in transition at the NHL level. He made significant strides as the fourth-youngest player in NCAA men's hockey this season, showing improved confidence defending down low and competing in tough areas. Verhoeff had the fourth-most points ever by a 17-year-old NCAA defenseman behind A.J. Thelen for Michigan State (29 points, 2003-04), Zach Werenski for Michigan (25 points, 2014-15) and Hanifin for Boston College (23 points, 2014-15).

9. Florida Panthers

Kimelman -- Viggo Bjorck: He matches high skill with elite competitiveness. He's relentless in all three zones, and already has experience against older, more developed competition in the SHL, as well as at the World Championship, where he was the center on Sweden's top line in all eight games and was voted one of its top three players after he had six points (one goal, five assists). With their first top-10 pick since 2017 (Owen Tippett, No. 10), the Panthers can select a player who perfectly fits their gritty, nasty style.

Morreale -- Daxon Rudolph: Florida's defense corps remains strong but leans heavily on veterans like Aaron Ekblad, 30, Seth Jones, 31, Niko Mikkola, 30, and Dmitry Kulikov, 35. Though that group is capable, it isn't a sustainable long-term solution. Rudolph is close to NHL ready and projects as a top-four defenseman. He's strong in 1-on-1 battles, has a solid wrist shot and combines high hockey IQ with composure in transition. Rarely caught out of position, his all-around game has drawn comparisons from scouts to Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

10. Nashville Predators

Kimelman -- Wyatt Cullen, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP-USHL): Cullen has grown literally and figuratively into a top prospect for this draft. When he began last season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-17 team, he was listed at 5-8, 146 pounds. Now he's up to 6-1, 176, and his skating and dynamic offensive skill set has grown as well. Cullen had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 40 games, despite missing time because of injuries related to his growth spurt. When healthy, the 17-year-old showed a relentless style that has impressed scouts. He also has good hockey genes. His father, Matt Cullen, was a three-time Stanley Cup winner who played 1,516 NHL games.

Morreale -- Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA): Lawrence (6-foot, 185) projects as a potential offensive driver the Predators could use down the middle to generate scoring and elevate skilled wings. The 17-year-old left-shot, tied as the second-youngest player in NCAA men's hockey, joined Boston University on Jan. 6 after playing 13 games for Muskegon in the United States Hockey League. He's a reliable two-way center who can push play through the middle with a relentless work ethic. Playing a full season under coach Jay Pandolfo at Boston University in 2026-27 should further accelerate his development.

11. St. Louis Blues

Kimelman -- Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (FIN): Suvanto is one of the youngest players in this draft class; he won't turn 18 until Sept. 3. But he's physically mature and more than held his own against older competition in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 48 games. He skates well once he gets up to speed, plays a smart, two-way game and scouts like his pro-level consistency and awareness. He also got to learn firsthand from Aleksander Barkov while skating with the Panthers captain during his preparation for the World Championship with Finland.

Morreale -- Wyatt Cullen: Adding top-six scoring upside to the pipeline would be a welcome boost, and Cullen checks that box. He is committed to the University of Minnesota next season. He brings high-end offensive tools, highlighted by his exceptional vision and ability to read the ice at an advanced level for his age. His hockey IQ and work ethic are standout traits, and his defensive game continues to improve. He finished his solid season with a United States-high nine points (three goals, six assists) in five games at the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

12. New Jersey Devils

Kimelman -- Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL): Belchetz is fully healed from the season-ending broken left clavicle sustained March 3. When healthy, the 18-year-old nearly was impossible to handle down low in the offensive zone because of his size (6-5, 228) and skill set, similar to how Philadelphia Flyers forward Porter Martone played two seasons ago in the OHL with Brampton. And now Belchetz will follow Martone's path and play next season at Michigan State. The Devils certainly could use a player with the kind of size and snarl Belchetz has the potential to bring to their top-six forward group.

Morreale -- Ethan Belchetz: New Jersey needs forwards who can get inside, play with pace and finish chances alongside centers Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. Belchetz brings an old-school edge with his size, physical presence and willingness to battle. He has a deceptive shot, is a strong skater for this size and is highly effective around the net. He had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 57 games for the Spitfires and ranked second on the team with 10 power-play goals.