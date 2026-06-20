Kurtz 'just scratching the surface' ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

The ascent of Jayden Kurtz from late-blooming standout to one of the most intriguing defensemen available in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft has been built on size, skating and steady development.

But those around him believe the most compelling part of his story is how much room he has to grow.

"I think I'm a really well-rounded 200-foot defenseman right now and I'm only going to keep getting better," Kurtz said. "I think I'm just scratching the surface of what I can become because I've only been playing full-time defense for three years, so I'm just building on that."

The right-handed shot (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) with Rogers High School in Minnesota is No. 61 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. He's the highest-rated scholastic player on Central Scouting's list and a projected second- or third-round pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"There's a lot of Minnesota guys who stayed and played their senior year in high school; (Boston Bruins forward) Casey Mittelstadt is a big one," Kurtz said of the former Eden Prairie High School standout. "I think he really showed that you can do that. You don't have to go play junior and leave early. I think coming back, playing one more season with your friends and being in your community one last season, was a fun experience."

The senior alternate captain had 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 26 games at Rogers this season and was named a finalist for Minnesota's Mr. Hockey Award, given to the outstanding senior high school boys' hockey player in the state. Kurtz also had three points (one goal, two assists) and 30 shots on goal in 16 games with Chicago of the United States Hockey League, where he'll return for 2026-27.