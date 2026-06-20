2026 NHL Draft: Reid, Carels, Verhoeff among best defensemen

If Penn State University left wing Gavin McKenna is the first pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the next stretch of picks could be defined by one question: Which defenseman goes first?

NHL Central Scouting's final rankings show just how loaded the position is, with Sault Ste. Marie's Chase Reid, No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, Carson Carels (No. 3) of Prince George, Keaton Verhoeff (No. 4) of the University of North Dakota and Daxon Rudolph (No. 5) of Prince Albert all stacked near the top among North American skaters.

Latvia-born defenseman Alberts Smits, No. 2 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, is also in the mix.

It's the kind of year when teams picking high may simply choose the style of defenseman they prefer and trust they are getting a cornerstone either way.

"Carels is my choice to be the first defenseman off the board," TSN resident director of scouting and former NHL general manager Craig Button said. "Reid has a little bit more dynamic skill, whereas Carels is just that steady presence. Reid can jump into the play, and Carels wants to take away spots on the ice; take away what you have. They're both really good players and I understand why one might take Reid because you're betting on maybe more of that top end."

Button sees Reid and Carels as future No. 1 defensemen, and Verhoeff, Rudolph and Smits as future top-pairing defensemen.

There is a case for all of them as potential No. 1 blueliners. Verhoeff (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) handled NCAA hockey as the youngest defenseman in Division I men's hockey and kept growing into a significant role at North Dakota. Carels (6-1, 214) put together one of the best all-around seasons by a defenseman in the Western Hockey League with 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) in 58 games, and Rudolph (6-2, 205) followed with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 68 games while tying the Prince Albert record for goals by a defenseman in a season.

Smits (6-3, 209) may have the strongest professional resume of the group after playing in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league, and Munchen in Germany's top division. He also excelled for Latvia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and was the only 2026 NHL Draft-eligible player to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

But if the question is which defenseman has the best chance to hear his name called first, Reid may have the strongest argument.

"For me, it's Reid," Central Scouting senior eastern scout Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "I really like the way his game progressed and the impact he had on the world stage. For me, it proves he can probably be a No. 1 in the NHL and take over games, take over the direction that a franchise is going. I would take Reid."