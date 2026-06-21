McKenna, likely No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, inspired by family’s Indigenous roots

But talent doesn't make anyone immune to doubt. Even for a player compared to Patrick Kane, there were nights when the pressure felt heavy. That's when Mason's example mattered most.

One story never left him. Mason, a 72-year-old survivor of Canada's Indian residential school system, told of being left in the mountains as a boy and forced to survive on his own for three or four days.

"I just can't even imagine what that was like at such a young age," McKenna said.

Whenever college hockey became overwhelming, that memory reset everything. A bad game. A rough week. The sting of hearing he was "getting flamed on Twitter." None of it, McKenna realized, compared to what his grandfather had endured.

"If I've got something going on in my life that's hard, I know it's nothing compared to what he's gone through," McKenna said.

That reminder carried McKenna through the season. His brilliance came from skill, speed and creativity, but his strength came from somewhere deeper -- from family, from heritage, from perspective.

So every point, every highlight, every time he rose above the noise, there was a piece of Joe Mason in it. Not because he taught Gavin how to produce on offense, but because he taught him how to persevere in life.

McKenna's story begins with family and a lifelong obsession with the game.

The Wizard of Whitehorse

The sacrifices started long before McKenna ever pulled on a Penn State sweater because for parents Krystal and Willy McKenna, the journey has always felt a little surreal.

"We're beyond proud of him," Krystal said.

The hardest part hasn't been the rankings or the attention, it's been the distance. Gavin has missed Sunday dinners, family outings and the everyday moments that anchor home life in Whitehorse, the capital of northwest Canada's Yukon territory.

Those sacrifices extended well beyond Gavin. Willy laughs about it now, but he recalls family vacations that didn't involve beaches or sightseeing.

"We were actually spending vacations at a hockey rink," he said.