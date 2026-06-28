Top 10 moments from 2026 NHL Draft

BUFFALO -- Being the No. 1 pick of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft was a moment that belonged to Gavin McKenna, but for a few unforgettable seconds at KeyBank Center on Friday, it felt like it belonged to everyone who had watched him chase it.
"Mr. McKenna, we'd like to draft you to the Toronto Maple Leafs," said pop star Justin Bieber, who announced the Penn State left wing as the first pick.
What followed was a surge of emotion, from family embraces to disbelief to pride. The 18-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, became the third player ever drafted first overall by Toronto and, for McKenna, the journey from a small northern town to hockey's grandest stage was fueled by sacrifice, family, and fierce ambition.