Top 10 moments from 2026 NHL Draft

Farm aid

What a day it was Friday for Carson Carels, chosen No. 6 by the Calgary Flames.

The defenseman with Prince George in the WHL didn't attend the draft in Buffalo in order to perform chores on the family farm in Cypress River, Manitoba. After he worked in the morning and skated to steady his nerves in the afternoon, his family yard was transformed into a watch party that felt more like a small-town festival by evening.

It wasn't long after that Carels got the call. Hockey Hall of Famer and former Flames captain Lanny McDonald made the pick.

"It feels surreal," he said. "Early in the draft process, I thought Calgary would be a great fit for me and it all worked out. I think it's a great place and it's going to turn into a home for me.

"It's a party right now, that's for sure. I haven't ever seen the farm like this, honestly. It will be a good time and I'm really happy I stayed home and did it this way."

He looks forward to one day witnessing his first Calgary Stampede.

"I'm so excited for that," Carels said. "I'm a little nervous for it because I've never really done any of that stuff before. But it's going to be awesome, I'm sure."