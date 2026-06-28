Top 10 moments from 2026 NHL Draft

Ruck twins being picked by Penguins, Carels’ farm party, big 1st round for Sweden among highlights

draft-26-top-10

© Andrea Cardin/NHLI via Getty Images, Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

BUFFALO -- Being the No. 1 pick of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft was a moment that belonged to Gavin McKenna, but for a few unforgettable seconds at KeyBank Center on Friday, it felt like it belonged to everyone who had watched him chase it.

"Mr. McKenna, we'd like to draft you to the Toronto Maple Leafs," said pop star Justin Bieber, who announced the Penn State left wing as the first pick.  

What followed was a surge of emotion, from family embraces to disbelief to pride. The 18-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, became the third player ever drafted first overall by Toronto and, for McKenna, the journey from a small northern town to hockey's grandest stage was fueled by sacrifice, family, and fierce ambition.

Welcome to the NHL: McKenna and Bieber mic'd up during first overall pick

His roots traveled with him, stitched into his suit, honored in his Indigenous heritage and reflected in the quiet resolve that impressed Toronto's leadership as much as his elite talent.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews welcomed him with a video message, and beneath the emotion was a steely confidence. After all, McKenna isn't arriving just to belong, but to contribute.

"I've been thinking of this day for a while," McKenna said. "Everyone talks about the pressure and performing there, but I honestly think I've dealt with pressure quite a bit in my life. My grandpa (Joe Mason) has been through a lot harder pressure than I've been through. Getting to go to a market like Toronto with those passionate fans, I'm so excited."

McKenna became the highest-selected player out of Canada's Yukon territory. Dylan Cozens (No. 7, Buffalo Sabres, 2019 NHL Draft) is the only other player in that category who has been selected in the first round.

Here are 10 moments to remember from the 2026 draft:

Steel City synergy

In a league defined by parity and unpredictability, the Pittsburgh Penguins bet on something deeper: twin telepathy.

After taking right wing Liam Ruck in the first round (No. 22) on Friday, the Penguins moved to secure a future connection up front by selecting his twin brother, center Markus Ruck, in the second round (No. 39) on Saturday to lock in two pieces of a potential line.

The Rucks, 18, became the eighth set of brothers -- and first in 16 years -- to be drafted by the same franchise in the same NHL Draft.

"It was hard not to smile," Markus said. "I was hoping so, but you never know. When I heard my name, so much joy and excitement for the future. To be going to the same organization, that's what we dreamed of our whole lives. Growing up together and competing the whole way, that's what we dreamed of."

Markus, a left-shot center with a playmaker's brain and the older-brother birth certificate by eight minutes, led the Western Hockey League with 108 points (21 goals, 87 assists) in 68 games for Medicine Hat. Teammate Liam, the right-shot right wing and designated finisher, was right behind him with 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) in 68 games.

Liam Ruck drafted by Pittsburgh Penguins

Farm aid

What a day it was Friday for Carson Carels, chosen No. 6 by the Calgary Flames.

The defenseman with Prince George in the WHL didn't attend the draft in Buffalo in order to perform chores on the family farm in Cypress River, Manitoba. After he worked in the morning and skated to steady his nerves in the afternoon, his family yard was transformed into a watch party that felt more like a small-town festival by evening.

It wasn't long after that Carels got the call. Hockey Hall of Famer and former Flames captain Lanny McDonald made the pick.

"It feels surreal," he said. "Early in the draft process, I thought Calgary would be a great fit for me and it all worked out. I think it's a great place and it's going to turn into a home for me.

"It's a party right now, that's for sure. I haven't ever seen the farm like this, honestly. It will be a good time and I'm really happy I stayed home and did it this way."

He looks forward to one day witnessing his first Calgary Stampede.

"I'm so excited for that," Carels said. "I'm a little nervous for it because I've never really done any of that stuff before. But it's going to be awesome, I'm sure."

Carels drafted by Flames

Swede sensation

Ivar Stenberg was the first of a record seven Sweden-born players chosen in the first round.

The 18-year-old left wing with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League was picked No. 2 by the San Jose Sharks. 

"My offensive skills (are an underrated part of my game)," Stenberg said. "Sometimes people just see me as a two-way forward. Even if that's really good, I think my offensive (side) is pretty good, too."

Six Sweden-born players were selected in the opening round on six occasions (2023, 2021, 2018, 2011, 2009, 1993).

Stenberg is the seventh Sweden-born player to be selected among the top two in the NHL Draft; Leo Carlsson was the most recent (No. 2, Anaheim Ducks, 2023 NHL Draft). 

Additionally, four Sweden-born players were selected among the top 15, marking the second time that happened in an NHL Draft, after Gabriel Landeskog (No. 2, Colorado Avalanche), Adam Larsson (No. 4, New Jersey Devils), Mika Zibanejad (No. 6, Ottawa Senators) and Jonas Brodin (No. 10, Minnesota Wild) went in that range in 2011. 

Center Viggo Bjorck of Djurgarden (SHL) was picked No. 8 by the Winnipeg Jets.

"I think he's a bit of a steal in the draft,” Stenberg said of Bjorck. “Eighth overall? For sure he should have been top five.”

Twenty-five Sweden-born players were selected over the draft’s seven rounds.

Stenberg drafted by Sharks

Latvian pride

Alberts Smits became the highest Latvia-born player selected in an NHL Draft when the New York Rangers chose him at No. 5. 

Smits, a defenseman for Munchen in Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany, was the only 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospect to represent his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Zemgus Girgensons, a forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning, had been the highest-picked Latvia-born player, selected by the Sabres in the first round (No. 14) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

"It means a lot," Smits said. "Not only for me. It also means a lot for my family and also for Latvia. It just shows that no matter where you're coming from, you can always achieve a lot of things, and big things in your career. You just keep going and work through the hard situations in your career."

He was named the winner of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, presented annually to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism.

Alberts Smits drafted by New York Rangers

Family fun

Caleb Malhotra earned bragging rights in the family after the Vancouver Canucks chose him at No. 3, four picks ahead of where his father, Canucks coach Manny Malhotra, was selected by the Rangers (No. 7) in the 1998 NHL Draft.

"On the way over here and all week we were just talking about how I want to go higher than him," the center from Brantford in the Ontario Hockey League said. "Now that it finally happened it feels really good. This is a blessing and I'm so happy that I get to be here, and I'm definitely going to rub it in his face."

Caleb and Manny are the second father-son duo in League history to be selected in the top 10 of the NHL Draft, joining Darryl Sittler (No. 8, Maple Leafs, 1970) and son Ryan Sittler (No. 7, Philadelphia Flyers, 1992).

"He'll always be Dad first to me," Caleb said. "When I ask for Coach, he's very clinical and honest with me. If I want to know something, he'll tell me exactly what I've been doing wrong or what I need to improve on. I think moving forward I'm going to have to talk to Coach a lot more than I used to. Having that relationship has prepared us for this moment. I think we're ready for it; it'll be a great adventure."

Welcome to the NHL: McKenna, Stenberg and Malhotra selected with first three picks

Triumph after tragedy

Eight seniors from Rhode Island Division II high school champion Blackstone Valley Schools had a special role at the draft, helping first-round picks trade their suit coats for their new NHL jerseys.

The experience was rooted in hockey but defined by resilience, remembrance and healing -- particularly for Blackstone Valley captain Colin Dorgan.

The Blackstone Valley team has been in the national hockey spotlight after a tragic shooting on Feb. 16 killed Colin's mother, Rhonda Dorgan, brother, Aidan Dorgan, and grandfather, Gerald Dorgan in the stands at the team's Senior Day game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Colin's father, Robert Dorgan, was identified by police as the shooter. He also was killed.

"I'm truly appreciative of the NHL for giving us this opportunity," Dorgan said. "I am just thankful to be able to meet these young kids who are similar to my own age that are getting drafted into the NHL."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recognized the team's resilience before the first round, noting that Blackstone Valley "experienced an incredible tragedy" before emerging as state champions.

The night also gave the players unforgettable memories. Dorgan met McKenna and country singer Luke Bryan, who announced Nashville's first selection, left wing Wyatt Cullen of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team, at No. 10.

"My heart was racing a bit before giving the jerseys out, but I got into a routine," Dorgan said.

Blackstone Valley players join Gary Bettman to open the 2026 NHL Draft

'Let's go Buffalo!'

One of the most entertaining and creative moments of the draft came when the Sabres were up to make the No. 4 pick, turning a routine announcement into a crossover celebration of Buffalo sports.

Bettman kicked things off by bringing two familiar current figures to the stage: Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and Sabres forward Josh Doan, to chants of “Let's go Buffalo!”

At first, it appeared that the two would handle the pick announcement themselves, drawing cheers from the Buffalo crowd. But after building anticipation, Dawkins and Doan pivoted, introducing Bills legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas.

The crowd instantly surged with excitement as Thomas stepped onto the stage, adding weight and presence to the moment before officially announcing defenseman Daxon Rudolph of Prince Albert in the WHL as the pick.

Calgary connection

Right wing Joe Iginla of Vancouver in the WHL, the son Hockey Hall of Fame forward and Flames legend Jarome Iginla, was selected by Calgary in the third round (No. 65).

Jarome, a first-round pick (No. 11) by the Dallas Stars in the 1995 NHL Draft, had 1,300 points (625 goals, 675 assists) in 1,554 games with the Flames, Penguins, Boston Bruins, Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. The forward spent 16 seasons with the Flames and was their captain for nine of them.

Joe, 17, had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 59 games this season and has 52 points (27 goals, 25 assists) in 125 WHL games. His older brother, Tij Iginla, 19, was the first pick in the history of the Utah Mammoth, who selected him No. 6 in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Joe Iginla drafted by Flames

Honoring Burden

The Niagara University Division II club hockey team did more than announce a draft pick for the Sabres on Saturday. It also had an opportunity to honor and remember teammate Bradly Burden.

Burden was killed in a car accident in Niagara Falls, New York, on Feb. 24, two days after Niagara had clinched a spot in American Collegiate Hockey Association National Tournament M2 in St. Louis in March. A 22-year-old sophomore defenseman, Burden was more than a name on the roster. He was a teammate, friend, source of humor and one of the personalities that made the locker room feel like home.

"He was great, great guy, always had a smile on his face, always laughing, always having a good time," teammate Alex Nisevich said. "If he was here right now, he’d be happy all the boys were having a good time." 

Nisevich and teammate Matt Croll said the Purple Eagles were invited by the Sabres to make the pick. Following a video tribute, Burden's sister, Shannon, announced the Sabres' fourth-round selection (No. 124), center Olivers Murnieks from Saint John of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Niagara University club hockey team announces Murnieks, draft pick No. 124

Goalie guild

Thirty-two goaltenders were selected in the 2026 draft, the most since the League adopted the seven-round format in 2005.

The only other drafts to feature as many goalies picked in a single draft year were 1993 (36), 2001 (34), 2004 (33), 2002 (33) and 2000 (32).

Three goalies were chosen in the second round: Tobias Trejbal of Youngstown in the United States Hockey League (Flames, No. 42); Yuri Ivanov of Spartak Jr. in Russia's junior division (Bruins, No. 56); and Martin Psohlavec of Karlovy Vary Jr. in Czechia's junior division (Flyers, No. 62).

Trejbal was the first of six Czechia-born goalies picked, the most ever in an NHL Draft.

John Parsons of Providence College was the last goalie selected. The 20-year-old, who had been passed over in the previous two drafts, was taken by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round (No. 220) after going 13-5-0 with a 2.05 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 19 games for the Friars.

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