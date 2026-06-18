Ruck twins bring proven chemistry to 2026 NHL Draft

That two-way edge may be part of what makes each of them such an interesting draft-night puzzle. One twin brings the goals, the other brings the connections, and together they create the kind of built-in chemistry teams spend years trying to manufacture with analytics departments, development camps and hopeful line blender experiments.



Liam is No. 20 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, and Markus is No. 23.



"Whichever twin a team takes first, the second one probably becomes more valuable to that team than to anyone else," Desjardins said. "Because the fit is not theoretical. It already exists."



That's what makes this draft so fascinating when it comes to the Rucks.

The brothers hope they'll be selected by the same organization. Markus said it would mean so much to their family. Liam called it an honor whether it happens together or separately, though he admitted being split up would be an adjustment. If different NHL teams draft them, it could potentially mark the first time they wouldn't play together since they started hockey.

That's not just a logistical change but a plot twist.

If Liam and Markus are each drafted over the first two rounds, they'd become the third set of twins to be chosen in the first two rounds of an NHL Draft. The Canucks selected Daniel (No. 2) and Henrik (No. 3) Sedin in the 1999 NHL Draft. In the 1982 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers took Ron Sutter (No. 4) and the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Rich Sutter (No. 10).

At the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo earlier this month, Liam met with 25 teams, Markus with 20, and the most common interview question was some variation of: “Which one of you is better?”

Markus tried not to answer it. Liam refused to take the bait too.

They are mirror twins, opposite-handed in just about everything, and somehow perfectly aligned where it matters most.

If the Sedins were the template, the Rucks are the latest sequel. Not a remake, not yet, and certainly not a Hall of Fame guarantee. Just two smart, driven, and connected prospects who've spent their whole lives finding each other on the ice.

"You can't deny that they are good players," said Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr. "I know for a fact that they're good teammates because of the number of players invited to the combine wanting to know if they could room with one of them. I think they're each capable of having (Carolina Hurricanes forward) Seth Jarvis-type careers when they get to the NHL. They'll be good value to their team.

"I'm not going to be surprised if they go higher than where we have them, but I do think they're going to be recognized by the NHL scouting world because they're respected for what they do."