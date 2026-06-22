Color of Hockey: McKenna, Malhotra, Cover among top choices in 2026 NHL Draft

They’re preparing for a party at the Äłät Nëhëjël community hall in Dawson City in Canada’s Yukon.

Proud members of the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation and others plan to pack the hall in anticipation of Penn State forward Gavin McKenna being chosen in the first round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft that begins on Friday.

The partygoers won’t have long to wait. McKenna, who proudly displays his Indigenous roots on his right arm, could be the No. 1 pick in the draft after being on top of NHL Central Scouting’s ranking of North American skaters.

“I think this is special because from interviews and stuff I’ve seen of Gavin McKenna, he’s very proud of being ‘TH’ (Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in),” said Alysha Van Bibber, who is helping to organize the watch party and designed a special temporary tattoo for attendees to wear. “I think it would be nice to be able to celebrate him and reflect that back.”

McKenna is among at least 15 players of color who’ll be waiting to hear their names called at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

The first round is June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

At least seven Black players, two Indigenous players, five players of Asian and South Asian descent, and a player of Native Hawaiian heritage are on Central Scouting’s lists of North American and International skaters.