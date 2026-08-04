Burcar using versatility to make impact for 2027 NHL Draft

U.S. center proving to be 'incredibly valuable' during Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Gavin Burcar Team USA Hlinka Gretzky Cup

© Andy Devlin/Hockey Canada Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Gavin Burcar is counting on his versatility to help him get to the NHL.

The United States center's ability to excel in every situation was on full display during his team's opening game of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring at even strength, short-handed and on the power play in a 6-4 win against Czechia here at Rogers Place on Monday.

It was all in a night’s work for the 17-year-old, who is among the first on the ice in every situation for the U.S. at the under-18 tournament.

"He's just incredibly valuable,” U.S. coach Reid Cashman said. "Going into the game, we knew he was going to play in all those situations. If we were down and had to pull the goalie, he was going to be on the ice. And if the other team pulls their goalie, he was also going to be on the ice. He has that way about him. And there's a calmness too.

"As a coach you have to trust the guys you throw over the boards and he's a guy we really trust."

Burcar, a prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft, is going into his second season with Spokane of the Western Hockey League. He had 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 63 regular-season games last season, and scored one goal in four playoff games.

"It was a lot of fun," Burcar said. "Obviously it was a hard year being a 16-year-old and a young guy, but as the year went along the vets on our team were so welcoming, it just made it so much better, and the coach (Brad Lauer) was amazing. I'm excited to get back there this year and have a good year."

Burcar is committed to Michigan State University once he is done playing with Spokane. Whether that is next season or in 2028-29, the native of Newport Beach, California, is not thinking that far ahead.

For now, his focus is improving on his solid rookie season and helping Spokane get back into the WHL playoffs, which should impress NHL scouts along the way.

"My goal is not necessarily to get drafted, it's to have a long career in the NHL," Burcar said. "There are tons of guys that don't get drafted and they go on to play 15 years.

"The draft year is great, it's a fun thing, but I'm just worried about my game and playing my game every day. I want to keep it going because I love it and hopefully I can play as long as I can and have a long career in the NHL. That's the ultimate goal."

Gavin Burcar

© Larry Brunt/WHL

Being able to play in every situation will go far into achieving that goal.

Burcar is expected to take on a bigger role with Spokane this season. He turned down an invitation to join the USA Hockey National Team Development Program to stay in the WHL.

"We made a commitment to Spokane, and we absolutely loved it there," Burcar said. "The whole staff, everyone, had all been outstanding and we wanted to stick with them. I absolutely love it there. The guys are great and the facilities are awesome, so it was a pretty easy decision."

The goal for Burcar (6-foot-2, 181 pounds) is to keep building on his all-around game. He takes as much pride playing well defensively as he does generating offense.

"It's great, especially on the penalty kill, I love that," Burcar said. "That’s how you win games, blocking shots and playing well defensively. It's not all about goals but playing the right way, 200 feet and being good on draws. I think that's what helps our team win, and we have a ton of guys that have bought into doing that and that's what makes it so fun."

Burcar admits he had to mature quickly last season to keep pace with older players in the WHL. He has natural ability, which helped him make a smooth transition to major junior hockey.

"You see his skating, you see his length, and when you get around to know him, he's got a high hockey IQ," Cashman said. "He's the first over the boards on the PK, he plays a ton of 5-on-5, he wins face-offs and he's on the power play. He's an elite player, but not just physically but with his brain as well."

Burcar knows players that are well-rounded and can be used in all situations tend to have lengthy NHL careers.

"I just want to get better everywhere: skating, shooting, face-offs, decision-making, all those things," he said. "I just want to get better as a player, every day get bigger, stronger and faster. I think you just have to keep playing the right way, 200 feet, that just how you win hockey games and I want to win."

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