By the numbers: Breaking down 2026 NHL Draft order

The order of selection for the 2026 NHL Draft has been released, starting with the Toronto Maple Leafs picking No. 1.

But there will be 223 selections made after the Maple Leafs, including seven more by Toronto.

Here are a few other interesting numbers to watch at the 2026 NHL Draft:

1- The Maple Leafs have the No. 1 pick of the draft for the first time since 2016, when they chose Auston Matthews. Coincidentally, it was also the last time the draft was held in Buffalo. It's the third time Toronto has picked No. 1, also choosing Wendel Clark with the first pick of the 1985 NHL Draft.

2- The San Jose Sharks have the No. 2 pick for the second straight year. They chose forward Michael Misa with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, and he had 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 games. The Sharks have chosen No. 2 three other times with mixed results. In 1997, they selected franchise icon Patrick Marleau. They picked defenseman Andrei Zyuzin in 1996 and forward Pat Falloon in 1991, each of whom played fewer than 300 games with San Jose.