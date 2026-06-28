2027 NHL Draft lookahead: DuPont of Everett projected as No. 1 pick

"Dimian is a beast and the captain for a reason," said Nick Smith of NHL Central Scouting. "He plays the right way and is a really hard worker on and off the ice. I was chatting with Saginaw's assistant general manager about him, and he was telling me how hard it is to even get him off the ice or to take a day off.

"He has game-breaking type skills with really good sense, but what sets him apart is that compete. He's a dog on a bone and gets in the trenches."

Zhilkin had a team-leading seven points (five goals, two assists) and averaged 17:03 of ice time in five games for sixth-place Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

"He's the real deal," Canada's U-18 coach Drew Bannister said. "He's a coach's dream with the way he plays both sides of the puck. He's very refined already for his age and has outstanding leadership qualities. For as skilled as he is, he's extremely competitive, goes to the hard areas and has an elite release and shot. He can beat you off the rush, but he scores from the inside too."

Other top prospects in high demand could be center Milan Sundstrom (6-2, 187) of MoDo Jr. in Sweden's junior division, left wing Nazar Privalov (6-4, 214) of CSKA Jr. in Russia's junior division, and center Max Calce (5-11, 192) of Mannheim in Germany's top division.

Sundstrom, 17, the son of former NHL forward and current San Jose Sharks European scout Niklas Sundstrom, had 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 16 games with MoDo's Under-18 team, and 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 12 games with MoDo's Under-20 club.

"Sundstrom is a big, smart, and skilled forward who can score goals or set up chances for his teammates," NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "A real monster."

Privalov had 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in nine games for CSKA's Under-17 team and 49 points (30 goals, 19 assists) in 51 games in his first season in Russia's minor league.

Calce had two goals in 14 games with Mannheim this season. He also had four points (two goals, two assists) and averaged 19:27 of ice time in five games for Germany at the Under-18 Worlds.