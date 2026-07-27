Krantz, Stockselius seek WJC roster spots for Sweden after overcoming cancer

WINDSOR, Ontario -- Loke Krantz and Theo Stockselius arrived at the World Junior Summer Showcase this week chasing the same goal, a place on Sweden's roster for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship.

But for each forward, simply being here represents something bigger.

Krantz, chosen by the Seattle Kraken in the seventh round (No. 218) of the 2025 NHL Draft, survived leukemia after being diagnosed at age 8. Stockselius, selected in the second round (No. 54) by the Calgary Flames in the 2025 draft, overcame thyroid cancer after being diagnosed at 15 and undergoing two operations in 2022.

Now, years after the most difficult moments of their lives, the Sweden teammates are competing side by side for the chance to wear their country's jersey in the best under-20 aged ice hockey event on the world junior stage.

"It's a special moment because we got through the same thing," Krantz said. "We know that cancer is tough and what we had to go through. It's a special moment to share with him, to play internationally with him. I’m so happy for him also that he got through the cancer."

Krantz was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 and went through chemotherapy and regular hospital visits before being declared cancer-free in the summer of 2018. He said the process changed the way he views everything, including hockey.

"From the beginning when I got cancer, I didn't know if I was ever going to play hockey again," Krantz said. "I didn’t know much about cancer when I was 8 years young. After one year, I played my first game after I got diagnosed, and was just so happy to come back, enjoy the most important thing I love."

That perspective has stayed with him. At 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, Krantz has developed into a physical, straight-line winger with Linkoping. The 19-year-old played 18 games for Linkoping's junior team last season, scoring 12 goals and 20 points. He also played 30 games with Linkoping's men's team in the Swedish Hockey League, where he is signed through 2027-28.

Another milestone occurred when Seattle selected him in the 2025 draft.

"Even though it's the seventh round, you are very happy that an NHL team wants you and wants to develop you," he said. "I want to reach the NHL, so I was just so happy when the Kraken called to draft me."

Stockselius' path has been different, but no less trying. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 15, had operations in August and November of 2022, and continues to go for checkups every six months. He didn't need chemotherapy, but said the treatment included medication "to kill all the things in my throat."

Through it all, hockey became an anchor.

"Hockey helped me very much when I had some tough times," Stockselius said. "I had very good teammates when I had cancer, and they helped me a lot. Getting to the rink every day to play hockey helped me a lot to get through it."

Said Sweden forward Eric Nilson (Anaheim Ducks): "I've known Loke for a long time. We played against each other when we were younger and when he had the cancer. I played against him then and I played with Theo a couple years ago, too. They never complained or anything. They just kept working and always wanted to get back here to have a chance to be on this team."

Stockselius (6-2, 181), who turned 19 on Friday, signed his entry-level contract in May. He's expected to return to Djurgardens this season, a decision he believes will help him continue growing against men in the SHL.

"I think I'm in a really good place in Stockholm with Djurgardens," Stockselius said. "There's good people around the club and I think I'm going to develop my play there. It's a really good coach, players, and I'm thinking that's the best place for me to stay (for now)."

His focus is on becoming a more assertive offensive player.

"The biggest step is to do things with the puck more," Stockselius said. "Create some chances, make some plays. I know there's big guys there, but you need to have confidence and do what you're good at."

Krantz, meanwhile, has leaned into the power-forward identity that helped him get drafted. He said he grew up watching clips of big hits and has always enjoyed the physical side of the game.

"I like to hit players, to get physical," Krantz said. "Hitting is something I learned from watching YouTube. I like to hit what I see."

For Sweden, the Summer Showcase is a proving ground. For Krantz and Stockselius, it's also a reminder of how far they have come.

"They are so young," Sweden coach Magnus Havelid said. "It's a reminder to enjoy the game, compete, but it's more about your health. It's not so easy at this age. But it certainly offers perspective ... take care during every practice and do your best when you're on the ice but also relax afterwards.

"There's pressure on those guys, but they've handled it so well."

No doubt Krantz and Stockselius have legitimate World Junior hopes but they're also teammates bonded by something deeper than hockey.

"I'm just happy that both of us are here and playing hockey and feeling good," Stockselius said.