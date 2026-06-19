Suvanto learning from idol Barkov prior to 2026 NHL Draft

Oliver Suvanto won't take credit for it, but the 17-year-old center played a role in Finland winning the gold medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Finland captain Aleksander Barkov, who missed the entire NHL season because of a knee injury sustained during his first day of training camp with the Florida Panthers, needed someone to skate with as he ramped up to play at Worlds.

Suvanto, who said Barkov is one of the players he patterns his game after, was given the opportunity to work with him on the ice.

"Unbelievable," Suvanto said. "Just to see the level ... he might be one of the best players in the NHL. It was awesome the way he does the basic things, catching pucks, the stickhandling, shooting. It was just amazing to see the guy who does that maybe the best in the NHL."

Suvanto might not be far from joining Barkov in the NHL.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound center, who won't turn 18 until Sept. 3, had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 48 games with Tappara in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland. He's No. 3 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters.

"Oliver Suvanto is the most complete and mature 17-year-old center seen in Liiga since Aleksander Barkov," NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "He has already been trusted in key roles for powerhouse Tappara. His strong skating, balance and physical strength make him highly effective in face-offs, battles and defensive coverage. A natural two-way player, he combines reliability and intelligence, rarely making mistakes while consistently supporting both ends of the ice."

Playing almost this entire season in Liiga (he skated in three games in Finland's under-20 junior league) was a significant jump for Suvanto, who played in Finland's under-18 league last season.

But he said it didn't take long to feel comfortable playing with and against older, more physically developed competition.

"Obviously it's tough, the battles against the men," Suvanto said. "I jumped from the U-18 level to Liiga almost like without any games in U-20, so of course it was new and tough in the beginning, but I think with my big size, I did well in that. ... I think it was kind of 10 games, and then I got a kind of confidence to try new things and try to move with the puck and try to do my own things."

He succeeded more often than not.