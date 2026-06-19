Stenberg potential No. 1 pick in 2026 Draft after eventful season for Sweden

Robert Ohlsson knew he was seeing something special the first time he watched Ivar Stenberg play.

Ohlsson was attending a game in Sweden's junior league when he saw Stenberg, who was starring for Frolunda's team.

"I remember I watched the junior games, the U-20 team, last year, and I was like, 'Wow, this guy really can play,'" Ohlsson said.

Ohlsson got to see just how right he was this season as Stenberg's coach with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League.

The 18-year-old had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games, the fifth-most points ever by an 18-year-old SHL player, and most since Daniel Sedin (42 points) and Henrik Sedin (34 points) in 1998-99. He's No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters and a possibility to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft ahead of Penn State forward Gavin McKenna, the projected favorite to be selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I would say I can play a really good two-way game that you don't see too often," Stenberg said. "I have good offensive skills, and I'm good in D zone. That's a really rare combo nowadays, and that's something that's good."