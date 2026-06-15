2026 NHL Draft 1st-round order set

Nos. 30, 31 determined by Hurricanes win against Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

2026_NHL-Draft-board

© Jared Silber/NHLI

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

The first round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft has been set with the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Calgary Flames will pick No. 30 after the Vegas Golden Knights lost 3-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday. The Flames acquired the Golden Knights’ first-round pick in the trade involving defenseman Noah Hanifin on March 6, 2024.

The Hurricanes will pick No. 31.

The Ottawa Senators will receive the No. 32 pick as part of a modified penalty imposed for the 2021 trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov.

The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which was held May 5. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the lottery and have the No. 1 pick. The San Jose Sharks won the second drawing and have the No. 2 selection.

The draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round is June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-27. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season points, followed by the Buffalo Sabres, the only division winner to be eliminated.

The No. 28 selection went to the Montreal Canadiens, the team that lost in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points.

The Colorado Avalanche, who lost in the Western Conference Final, traded their pick, No. 29, to the New York Islanders as part of the Brock Nelson deal on March 6, 2025. The Islanders then traded that selection to the St. Louis Blues as part of the Brayden Schenn deal on March 6, 2026.

The Blues have three picks in the first round; in addition to the Avalanche's selection, they have No. 11 and No. 15, acquired from the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Justin Faulk on March 6.

The Flames are one of six teams with two picks in the first round.

In addition to No. 2, the Sharks have No. 20, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers as part of the trade for defenseman Jake Walman on March 7, 2025.

The Vancouver Canucks have No. 3 and No. 24, acquired from the Minnesota Wild as part of the trade of defenseman Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12.

The New York Rangers have the No. 5 selection and the No. 26 pick, which initially belonged to the Dallas Stars, who had traded the pick to the Hurricanes as part of the deal for forward Mikko Rantanen on March 7, 2025. Carolina sent the selection to the Rangers as part of the trade for defenseman K'Andre Miller on July 1, 2025.

The Seattle Kraken have the No. 7 pick and the Tampa Bay Lightning's selection at No. 25, acquired as part of the trade for forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde on March 5, 2025.

The Washington Capitals have No. 16 and No. 18, acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman John Carlson on March 5.

2026 DRAFT ORDER

1. Toronto Maple Leafs
2. San Jose Sharks
3. Vancouver Canucks
4. Chicago Blackhawks
5. New York Rangers
6. Calgary Flames
7. Seattle Kraken
8. Winnipeg Jets
9. Florida Panthers
10. Nashville Predators
11. St. Louis Blues
12. New Jersey Devils
13. New York Islanders
14. Columbus Blue Jackets
15. St. Louis Blues (from Detroit Red Wings)
16. Washington Capitals
17. Los Angeles Kings
18. Washington Capitals (from Anaheim Ducks)
19. Utah Mammoth
20. San Jose Sharks (from Edmonton Oilers)
21. Philadelphia Flyers
22. Pittsburgh Penguins
23. Boston Bruins
24. Vancouver Canucks (from Minnesota Wild)
25. Seattle Kraken (from Tampa Bay Lightning)
26. New York Rangers (from Dallas Stars via Carolina Hurricanes)
27. Buffalo Sabres
28. Montreal Canadiens
29. St. Louis Blues (from Colorado Avalanche via New York Islanders)
30. Calgary Flames (from Vegas Golden Knights)
31. Carolina Hurricanes
32. Ottawa Senators

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