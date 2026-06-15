2026 NHL Draft 1st-round order set

The Ottawa Senators will receive the No. 32 pick as part of a modified penalty imposed for the 2021 trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov.

The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which was held May 5. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the lottery and have the No. 1 pick. The San Jose Sharks won the second drawing and have the No. 2 selection.

The draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. The first round is June 26 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 27 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN).

The 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs were slotted into picks 17-27. Teams that did not win their division were placed in inverse order of regular-season points, followed by the Buffalo Sabres, the only division winner to be eliminated.

The No. 28 selection went to the Montreal Canadiens, the team that lost in the conference finals with the fewest regular-season points.

The Colorado Avalanche, who lost in the Western Conference Final, traded their pick, No. 29, to the New York Islanders as part of the Brock Nelson deal on March 6, 2025. The Islanders then traded that selection to the St. Louis Blues as part of the Brayden Schenn deal on March 6, 2026.

The Blues have three picks in the first round; in addition to the Avalanche's selection, they have No. 11 and No. 15, acquired from the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Justin Faulk on March 6.

The Flames are one of six teams with two picks in the first round.

In addition to No. 2, the Sharks have No. 20, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers as part of the trade for defenseman Jake Walman on March 7, 2025.

The Vancouver Canucks have No. 3 and No. 24, acquired from the Minnesota Wild as part of the trade of defenseman Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12.