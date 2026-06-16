Bleyl entering NHL Draft with buzz, intrigue to game

The first thing you notice about Thomas Bleyl is not the points, though there were plenty of those.

It's the way he moves.

The right-shot defenseman (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) with Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League could collect a puck under pressure, pivot off one edge, slip away from a forechecker and reopen the entire sheet of ice with one stride. Then came the second layer -- the patience, the head fake, the pass that turned a harmless possession into an odd-man rush.

Bleyl controlled tempo from the back end like a player a level or two above junior hockey. It's how he authored a remarkable rookie season in the QMJHL and explains why he's No. 17 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. He was No. 35 in the midterm ranking in January.

He finished with 13 goals, 68 assists and 81 points in 63 regular-season games, leading all QMJHL skaters in assists and defensemen in scoring. He became the first at his position to lead the league in assists since Samuel Girard (66 in 2016-17) and broke Gaston Therrien's longstanding record for points by a rookie defenseman (77 in 1977-78).

"I think it was definitely my best season of my hockey career," said Bleyl, born in Schenectady, New York. "It was my first year kind of living in a different country and billeting, so my billets really made that a lot easier for me, too. A lot of things came together, and it worked out really well."

Bleyl had 28 points to lead defensemen and 22 assists to lead all skaters in the QMJHL playoffs. He was named QMJHL Defenseman of the Year and Rookie of the Year, becoming only the second player ever to win both in the same season (Dmitry Kulikov, 2008-09).

Historic numbers explain the buzz but don't fully explain the player.

"He's arguably one of the better skaters in the whole draft," NHL Central Scouting's senior Eastern scout Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "He's smooth in all directions, a great puck mover and doesn't complicate things. When you look at the elite feet and the combination of being able to make plays and go east-west and be a lot more slippery, it makes him an attractive guy with a lot of upside for the next level."