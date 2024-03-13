Yzerman views organizational depth as foundation for Red Wings’ long-term success

DETROIT -- Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman wants to build the Detroit Red Wings back into a consistent Stanley Cup contender. And the process of establishing a foundation that will help Detroit achieve sustainable success, according to Yzerman, is well underway.

“I’m going to be very conservative, but I think we have a good group of young prospects,” Yzerman said last Friday during a post-trade deadline Zoom call with the media. “We have eight draft picks this year and next year, and all of ours moving forward. We’re building a nucleus of young prospects that are going to be part of this team. We’re slowly seeing some of these kids in Grand Rapids not only develop from junior, college and Europe into good American League players, they’re just slowly moving up the pipeline.”

Yzerman said he will continue utilizing patience over rushing the development of highly touted prospects like forward Jonatan Berggren and defenseman Simon Edvinsson, both of whom started this season with the Grand Rapids Griffins after making their NHL debuts in 2022-23.

“At the beginning of the year, we decided both with Jonatan and Simon, and we discussed it with them, things we wanted them to improve upon and get more ice time down there to improve in those areas,” Yzerman said. “Both of them, for that matter, have been excellent. Their attitude, work ethic and performance on the ice, they continue to get better and better.”