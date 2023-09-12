Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Yzerman, who also answered questions from IS+E colleagues seated on the Via concourse at Little Caesars Arena, started the interactive session by expressing his optimism about Detroit’s 2023-24 roster, which will look markedly different when the club kicks off its regular-season schedule on Oct. 12 at the New Jersey Devils.

After finishing last season with its best record (35-37-10; 80 points) since 2015-16, Detroit has been active in free agency and trades this offseason, highlighted by the acquisition of forward and Farmington Hills, Mich., native Alex DeBrincat on July 9.

“We’d like to think that we’ve addressed a lot of needs,” said Yzerman, who is entering his fifth campaign as the Red Wings’ GM. “Are we perfect? No. Are we better? I’d like to think we’re better, at least when we look at the team and say this is a deeper team.”