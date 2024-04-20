Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

DETROIT -- Five years to the day since rejoining the Detroit Red Wings as Executive Vice President and General Manager in 2019, Steve Yzerman addressed several topics during his annual end-of-season media session on Friday afternoon, reflecting on the 2023-24 season and looking ahead to the club’s offseason plans.

The Red Wings took significant steps forward this season, finishing fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 41-32-9 record, their most wins and points since 2015-16 and an 11-point improvement from the 2022-23 campaign. Detroit and the Washington Capitals finished the regular season tied with 91 points in the standings, but Washington earned the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot because it earned the tiebreaker with 32 regular season wins, five more than the Red Wings’ 27.

“Overall, I’m encouraged by the progress of the organization and the development of some of our younger players,” Yzerman said. “I’m kind of disappointed, as most people are, at the end of the season here because it was, particularly the last week of the season, incredibly exciting.”

Yzerman said it’s important the Red Wings continue their upward trajectory. Detroit went 17-49-5 (39 points) in Yzerman’s first full season at the helm in 2019-20, then ended the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign at 19-27-10 (48 points). After going 32-40-10 (74 points) in 2021-22, the Red Wings finished 35-37-10 (80 points) in 2022-23.

“Probably going to have to get more than 91 points next year to get in,” Yzerman said. “That’ll be a challenge for us. But again, I’m looking more so at the overall growth of the organization and all of our younger players, and I see that progressing. I hope that translates into more wins for us next year and actually getting into the playoffs.”