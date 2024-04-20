Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Detroit’s General Manager believes club took another step forward despite falling just short of playoffs

DET-Yzerman02
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Five years to the day since rejoining the Detroit Red Wings as Executive Vice President and General Manager in 2019, Steve Yzerman addressed several topics during his annual end-of-season media session on Friday afternoon, reflecting on the 2023-24 season and looking ahead to the club’s offseason plans.

The Red Wings took significant steps forward this season, finishing fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 41-32-9 record, their most wins and points since 2015-16 and an 11-point improvement from the 2022-23 campaign. Detroit and the Washington Capitals finished the regular season tied with 91 points in the standings, but Washington earned the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot because it earned the tiebreaker with 32 regular season wins, five more than the Red Wings’ 27.

“Overall, I’m encouraged by the progress of the organization and the development of some of our younger players,” Yzerman said. “I’m kind of disappointed, as most people are, at the end of the season here because it was, particularly the last week of the season, incredibly exciting.”

Yzerman said it’s important the Red Wings continue their upward trajectory. Detroit went 17-49-5 (39 points) in Yzerman’s first full season at the helm in 2019-20, then ended the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign at 19-27-10 (48 points). After going 32-40-10 (74 points) in 2021-22, the Red Wings finished 35-37-10 (80 points) in 2022-23.

“Probably going to have to get more than 91 points next year to get in,” Yzerman said. “That’ll be a challenge for us. But again, I’m looking more so at the overall growth of the organization and all of our younger players, and I see that progressing. I hope that translates into more wins for us next year and actually getting into the playoffs.”

Steve Yzerman | End of Season Media Availability

One area of needed growth will be in team defense after Detroit ranked 24th in the NHL in goals against per game (3.33).

Yzerman said playing more efficiently away from the puck will be an area of emphasis in the 2024-25 campaign.

"I'm counting on our coaching staff to work with our players and our players to be determined to do that,” Yzerman said. “It's not necessarily the system. It's the basic fundamentals of defending that at times this year we struggled with, and we need to address that again."

Off-ice development is also important to Yzerman, who said head coach Derek Lalonde played a key role in the development and confidence-building of Detroit’s roster.  

“I thought there was a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, and a lot of determination amongst the players,” Yzerman said. “Obviously, we weren't perfect, but the most important thing I feel from my vantage point is that our players are motivated, determined and there’s a good atmosphere within the locker room. Part of that is the coaching staff helps foster or create that.”

The Red Wings’ to-do list this offseason is multi-faceted, but it begins with roster decisions.

Goalie James Reimer, defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and forwards Patrick Kane, David Perron, Daniel Sprong and Christian Fischer are all pending unrestricted free agents. Yzerman said he also must consider Detroit’s pending restricted free agents, including defenseman Moritz Seider, forwards Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno, and prospects Jonatan Berggren, Albert Johansson and Jared McIsaac.

“It’s a bit of a puzzle,” Yzerman said. “We have some restricted free agents who have to sign too that are going to have a significant impact on our salary cap, regardless of whether we go short or long term. I have an interest in bringing back all those players to a certain level.”

Yzerman said the Red Wings could also look internally to fill some lineup holes.

“Looking at some of the younger players within our organization who aren’t in or didn’t finish the season in Detroit, I think there’s potential,” Yzerman said.

News Feed

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

RECAP: Red Wings’ 5-4 comeback OT victory against Canadiens the result of belief, resiliency

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Red Wings loan Ville Husso to Grand Rapids for conditioning

RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

RECAP: ‘Happy flight’ home after Red Wings finish season-long five-game road trip with 4-2 win over Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Panthers for Saturday afternoon clash

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings Partner with Detroit Vs. Everybody in Local Designer Series

Charity Dean Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Carolina, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude season series with Hurricanes in Carolina on Thursday

Red Wings believe mental toughness, high effort level will be keys to success down the stretch  

RECAP: Red Wings earn point but fall to Capitals in overtime, 4-3, amid playoff-like atmosphere 

Red Wings sign forward Emmitt Finnie to three-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Capitals on Tuesday with major playoff implications at stake

Red Wings relishing opportunities, challenges as playoff push ramps up

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit shut out in Nashville, 1-0, despite strong defensive effort

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off season-long five-game road trip on Saturday in Nashville

Edvinsson gaining valuable NHL experience, enjoying stretch run with Red Wings

Amy Peterson Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Larkin's return to lineup helps more than offense in Red Wings' ‘great win’ over Islanders, 6-3 

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for pivotal Eastern Conference showdown on Thursday

‘This is where you want to be’: Red Wings embracing pressure during postseason push 