Working on details, maintaining growth mindset important for Red Wings early on this season

Lalonde recaps Monday’s practice at UBS Arena, highlights positives club should take from Saturday’s win in Nashville

10.21.24_PRACTICE-6
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Detroit Red Wings had a productive practice at UBS Arena on Monday morning, skating with the mindset of carrying over the positives from Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators into their next road game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

“We’ve done a pretty good job off our couple losses of problem-solving some areas we need to improve on,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Emphasis today: a bit of our arrivals and track. I thought we did a pretty good job with it. So continue to grow our team, hopefully build off a pretty good effort the other night in Nashville.”

Vladimir Tarasenko played a key part in helping the Red Wings earn their second win of the season on Saturday, getting Detroit on the board with his second goal of 2024-25. The 32-year-old forward said he believes the hard work the club put in during Monday’s practice will prove advantageous against the Islanders.

“I think being in the league -- we have guys that have been in the league a long time -- we know that you have to forget the [last] game,” Tarasenko said. “The next game is coming. You have another very tough building to play in, another tough team, so we have to be ready. It’s important to get a good practice in before. I think we’ve worked pretty hard, and it’s time to get ready for tomorrow.”

Vladimir Tarasenko, Simon Edvinsson, Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Oct. 21, 2024

Including Tarasenko, 11 different Red Wings players notched at least one point against the Predators. Detroit also converted on one of its three power-play chances in Nashville, which Lalonde said proved to be a decisive goal.

“Our power play has been getting looks, but when it goes in the back of the net it allowed us to win, if you will, the second period,” Lalonde said. “There’s just momentum, but our defensive effort was good. We want to continue in that area, especially against an elite opponent like [the Islanders].”

Lalonde had no new updates health-wise following Monday’s practice, just restating that Tyler Motte (upper body) remains day-to-day. Motte did not play against the Predators, which had an influence in Lalonde’s decision to shuffle Detroit’s lines ahead of Saturday’s road tilt.

“Obviously Marco [Kasper] gave us some really good minutes in all situations,” Lalonde said. “Gave us some jump and little bit of the spark we were looking for. It allows us some flexibility. We saw Joe Veleno on the wing, [which] allows us to maybe see some other guys on the wing. The center-wing, I think, is very valuable. It balanced our lines really well. It was a quality win, but it was a good team win in that we were able just to roll our lines on the road.”

The Red Wings’ defensive combinations were also shuffled against the Predators, notably with Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson making up the club’s first pairing. The young blueliners also skated next to each other on Monday.

“I think we find each other pretty good,” said Edvinsson, who scored an empty-netter for his first goal of the season on Saturday. “We have pretty similar games, and I think we think the same. It felt good playing next to him and it was an overall good game.”

The Red Wings want to have another good game on Tuesday and, according to Lalonde, they’ll be rewarded more often than not when they place trust in their process.

“We’re pretty good with judging ourselves on performance,” Lalonde said. “There are a couple losses in there where our actual performance isn’t awful -- not good enough and we want to keep growing it, but I think we’re pretty good. It’s the beginning of the year, everything gets a bit magnified. And just happen to have a two-game losing streak on the front end, against a really good team, it can be magnified, but I think our guys do a pretty good job on digging in on the things we need to work on. We did that in Nashville and we’re going to look to do it again tomorrow.”

News Feed

RECAP: ‘It took everyone’ in Red Wings’ 5-2 road win against Predators

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Predators for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Special teams the difference in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Rangers

Kasper on latest opportunity with Red Wings: ‘I’m looking forward to it and will try to give my best’

Red Wings recall Marco Kasper from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice for rematch against Rangers on Thursday

Red Wings striving for more consistency, energy to help power play improve

Dr. Jorge Chinea Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Rangers, 4-1

JoAnn Chávez Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from grand rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for road battle against Rangers on Monday

RECAP: Talbot 'had a lot of work and made some incredible saves' in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Predators

PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings look to move forward after falling to Penguins on Opening Night, 6-3

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year contract

Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday

Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener on Wednesday

After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

Red Wings take positives away from annual Red & White scrimmage at 2024 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce 2024 training camp roster by 11