Working on details, maintaining growth mindset important for Red Wings early on this season

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Detroit Red Wings had a productive practice at UBS Arena on Monday morning, skating with the mindset of carrying over the positives from Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators into their next road game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

“We’ve done a pretty good job off our couple losses of problem-solving some areas we need to improve on,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Emphasis today: a bit of our arrivals and track. I thought we did a pretty good job with it. So continue to grow our team, hopefully build off a pretty good effort the other night in Nashville.”

Vladimir Tarasenko played a key part in helping the Red Wings earn their second win of the season on Saturday, getting Detroit on the board with his second goal of 2024-25. The 32-year-old forward said he believes the hard work the club put in during Monday’s practice will prove advantageous against the Islanders.

“I think being in the league -- we have guys that have been in the league a long time -- we know that you have to forget the [last] game,” Tarasenko said. “The next game is coming. You have another very tough building to play in, another tough team, so we have to be ready. It’s important to get a good practice in before. I think we’ve worked pretty hard, and it’s time to get ready for tomorrow.”