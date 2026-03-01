RECAP: Detroit’s lack of execution results in 5-2 loss at Carolina

Edvinsson, Kane find the back of the net 47 seconds apart in closing minutes of second period

2.28.loss
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

RALEIGH, N.C. – Wrapping up the February portion of their 2025-26 regular-season schedule, the Detroit Red Wings unfortunately spent most of their Saturday night playing catch-up in an eventual 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.

“They’re a heck of a team,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “This is a hard building to play in…They’re the class of the East, and you got to come in here at some point and get points. I just didn’t think we executed. We allowed them to be on top of us and come back in waves on Talbs.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 30 saves in his first start since Jan. 22 for the Red Wings (34-20-6; 74 points), who moved to 11-5-2 on the road since Dec. 6. Meanwhile, turning aside 27 shots netminder Frederik Andersen helped the Hurricanes (38-15-6; 82 points) win their fifth straight game and extend their point streak to 12.

“We’re leaving without points, so that’s real disappointing,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought that the game was real fast to begin with. There was a lot of pace going both ways. It was a good game for us to play in. A lot of their offensive opportunities came off of basically our tape…[Carolina] really took advantage of our mistakes.”

Detroit held steady against Carolina’s characteristically heavy, initial 10-minute push in the opening frame, but the leaders of the Metropolitan Division went up 1-0 when Taylor Hall blocked Simon Edvinsson’s shot attempt in their defensive zone and proceeded to score on a breakaway at 14:05.  Then with eight seconds left in the period, while the hosts were on the man advantage, Sebastian Aho’s shot from the left face-off circle deflected off Edvinsson’s stick down low and into the back of the net to extend their lead to 2-0.

“They come out flying and shoot a lot of pucks,” Larkin said. “You can’t really pay attention to the shot clock because they fire it from everywhere, but I liked our start. It’s just that we had some times where we didn’t execute, and they score with eight seconds left. That’s a tough one, but we responded well. We won the second period.”

The Hurricanes struck again just 2:52 into that second period, as Eric Robinson jammed a wrist shot from the top of the crease to push ahead 3-0. But in a span of just 47 seconds late in the stanza, the Red Wings beat Andersen twice to put the hosts on their heels and make it a one-goal game going into the second intermission.

With play on the ice at 4-on-4, Edvinsson buried recorded his seventh goal of the season – a snap shot from the left face-off circle on assists from Alex DeBrincat and Larkin -- to make it 3-1 at 18:26.

Patrick Kane then ended his 14-game goalless drought at 19:13, burying a shot from the same circle that Edvinsson had scored from earlier to pull Detroit within 3-2. The assists on Kane’s ninth of the campaign went to Seider and J.T. Compher.  

“I think there were really good stretches where we played with them,” Seider said. “Even outplayed them, but just too good of a team to do it in stretches.”

The Hurricanes scored the first of their two unanswered third-period goals at 2:18, with Shayne Gostisbehere completing a give-and-go with Jackson Blake to create a 4-2 cushion. And 3:12 later, Blake restored Carolina’s three-score advantage for good when he buried one on a 2-on-1 rush.

“I thought we matched their intensity,” Larkin said. “At times in the second period, we were more intense and we gave it to them. We got to bring that intensity into Monday. It’s an early game, so got to be ready to go right away.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will conclude its three-game road trip in the Music City as the club takes on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday afternoon.

Meijer Postgame Comments | DET vs. CAR | 2/28/26

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on the play of Dominik Shine, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday morning

“I thought he played real well. He had a breakaway and a step out from below the goal line. He had two real good scoring chances.”

Larkin on creating more offense

“We’re searching for answers. Five-on-five offense, we’re talking about it. This is a hard building. They pressure so much. It’s hard to create in here. But looking back, I thought we had breakaways, 2-on-1s, that we could’ve executed.”

Seider on where things slipped away from the Red Wings in the third period

“Still odd-man rushes against, and obviously with those you can’t really win. I think if you have to see one pattern tonight, I think that was it. Weren’t really connected, maybe pinched when we shouldn't have pinched.”

