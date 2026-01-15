Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

DETROIT -- With 28 points on eight goals and 20 assists through 48 games this season, Andrew Copp is currently on track for his best individual offensive campaign as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. But the 31-year-old forward isn’t getting caught up in statistics or hypotheticals, instead focusing on bringing a strong 200-foot effort to the rink daily.

“I’m just trying to play a good game,” Copp said. “Play the game that’s in front of me and try not to force anything, especially offensively, and make sure I’m solid everywhere. So, trying not to get too wrapped up in that, but I feel the best about our team that I’ve felt in a while. That’s all that matters.”

Between having key roles on both special teams units, helping shut down opposing clubs’ top skaters and providing a valuable veteran presence, Copp looks more comfortable than ever almost one year after undergoing surgery to repair his left pectoral tendon (Feb. 25, 2025), which prematurely ended the Ann Arbor, Mich., native’s third season in Detroit.