Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

In addition to his noticeable all-around game, 31-year-old forward has six points in last five games

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- With 28 points on eight goals and 20 assists through 48 games this season, Andrew Copp is currently on track for his best individual offensive campaign as a member of the Detroit Red Wings. But the 31-year-old forward isn’t getting caught up in statistics or hypotheticals, instead focusing on bringing a strong 200-foot effort to the rink daily.

“I’m just trying to play a good game,” Copp said. “Play the game that’s in front of me and try not to force anything, especially offensively, and make sure I’m solid everywhere. So, trying not to get too wrapped up in that, but I feel the best about our team that I’ve felt in a while. That’s all that matters.”

Between having key roles on both special teams units, helping shut down opposing clubs’ top skaters and providing a valuable veteran presence, Copp looks more comfortable than ever almost one year after undergoing surgery to repair his left pectoral tendon (Feb. 25, 2025), which prematurely ended the Ann Arbor, Mich., native’s third season in Detroit.

Plus, centering Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane on Detroit’s second line certainly helps.

“I have a lot of trust and faith playing with two good players who see the ice very well,” Copp said. “I’m trying to be available for them, win puck battles and it feels like we have some chemistry going right now. I’ve always been kind of like a give-and-go-type player and that’s the game that they’re playing. We’ve been good offensively, but defensively we really haven’t given up too much. I think that’s been very important in terms of Todd trusting us, putting us out in their D-zone, face-offs and playing against other teams’ top lines too. I still think we have another level…We’re still hungry for more.”

DeBrincat believes Copp’s playmaking and execution have been difference makers for the Red Wings’ second trio.

“We all have that ability to score and when we get those chances, we need to bury them,” DeBrincat said. “That goes, obviously, for the whole team. We need to bear down on those chances. Copper’s done a great job of late to really capitalize on those chances.”

As of Jan. 15, that line was also outscoring opponents 18-2 at full strength this season.

CAR@DET: Copp scores goal against Frederik Andersen

“We’ve been really good off the puck,” DeBrincat said. “We’re working hard in the O-zone and creating some turnovers in there. I think we’re putting in our chances, too…The work ethic, play in the O-zone, working to get pucks back and creating that offensive stuff is why it’s worked well.”

A left-handed shot, Copp said while he enjoys playing center -- his natural spot – he’s prepared to play wherever Detroit’s coaching staff needs him.

“I feel like I’ve been skating really well, doing a pretty good job in the face-off circle and really responsible defensively,” Copp said. “It’s working right now.”

