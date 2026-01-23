RECAP: Detroit puts forth strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Needing more than 60 minutes to let the dust fully settle for the third consecutive game, the Detroit Red Wings saw their three-game winning streak come to an end but pushed their point streak to four with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday night.

“You hope when you get it to overtime that it goes your way, and it has gone our way quite a bit,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “But leaving here with circumstances and looking at it as a whole, we’ll take the point, get some rest, try to heal up tomorrow and get ready for another tough one.”

Goaltender Cam Talbot made some timely saves against his former club, stopping 35 shots to help Detroit (31-16-5; 67 points) reclaim first place in the Atlantic Division. Meanwhile, goalie Filip Gustavsson finished with 31 saves for Minnesota (29-14-9; 67 points).

“We took it to them,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “That’s a good hockey team over there. Circumstances given, with travel and all that, I thought we were ready to play and Talbs was unbelievable for us. Just the net play and bounces – it was like a playoff game. Maybe three or four nights in a row where it’s felt like a playoff game…I thought we did a god job to get a point, could’ve got two for sure.”

Lucas Raymond’s first goal of the night and 16th of the campaign -- an absolute rocket of a wrist shot he launched past Gustavsson from the middle of the right face-off circle on the power play -- staked the Red Wings to a 1-0 lead at 4:39 of the first period. The assists went to Moritz Seider and Larkin.

“I thought we had the start we needed to have on the road,” McLellan said. “Again, with the circumstances – late game [in Toronto on Wednesday], getting in late and all that type of stuff – you’re always worried about that first 10-minute game and then settle in for the last 15 minutes. Scoring on the power play was important.”