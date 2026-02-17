Red Wings’ first practice back from NHL’s Olympic break ‘a good starting day’ 

DETROIT -- While captain Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider continue representing their respective countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the rest of the Detroit Red Wings reconvened for practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Tuesday afternoon.

“While [the team has] been away, they just haven’t skated or handled pucks at that pace,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “So, a little bit ragged but as expected. I thought their commitment to practice was real good. They stuck with it, and when they weren’t feeling the best, they pushed their way through it. A good starting day.”

Tuesday’s on-ice session marked the start of what McLellan and his coaching staff have deemed a mini-Training Camp of sorts, as the Red Wings plan to use this next week-plus to prepare for the home stretch of their regular-season schedule -- 24 games in 48 days – that resumes next Thursday when they visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre for the opener of a three-game road trip.

“In some sense, maybe we’re one of the luckier teams because we only have three athletes there and the majority of our team is here so we can run practice with generally a full slate of lines and pairs,” McLellan said. “But if you compare this to Training Camp itself, we’re not running 55 guys through three different sessions and starting from scratch. We’re just trying to re-establish our game, both physically, mentally, timing, feel.”