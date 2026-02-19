Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch

McLellan talks return-to-practice plan for Detroit’s trio of Olympians

HBdem56XMAA86OQ
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Continuing to settle back into their regular-season routine, the Detroit Red Wings turned up the physicality during their practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Wednesday morning.

“It felt way better today,” Andrew Copp said. “I think most of the guys skated in some capacity and everyone took care of themselves, but you come back and the speed of the practice and all that…You’re going to feel it a little bit and yesterday’s, especially the start of practice, was very high pace. Today, I think everyone felt a lot better. I think our execution was way better today and got way better throughout practice too, so we just got to keep ramping it up and putting in the work now because it’s going to pay dividends when everyone comes back.”

Wednesday’s practice concluded with Copp and his teammates – aside from Detroit’s goaltending tandem of John Gibson and Cam Talbot in addition to Simon Edvinsson, who focused on his skating and stickhandling on the other end of the ice as he works his way back from a lower-body injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 21 – go through a spirited gauntlet drill along the boards.

“It brought me back to my freshman football days and everyone going through tackling drills,” said Copp, who was a record-setting quarterback at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. “I think it was just to get a little contact, fight through it a little bit. Battle-type conditioning as opposed to just the pure skating-type conditioning that you saw yesterday. So yeah, it was fun. Some guys were definitely taking extra shots at some other guys that maybe deserved it over the course of the first 58, so it was fun in there.”

Andrew Copp, Simon Edvinsson, Todd McLellan Practice Media | Feb. 18, 2026

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan noted the physical drill served multiple purposes.

“I’ve used that in the past, obviously haven’t here yet, and it’s a real strenuous drill,” McLellan said. “It takes your heart rate up. It puts you in a situation where there’s some contact and some wrestling. It’s a little bit of team building. Guys don’t want to do it every day, but the first few times they do it, they have a little bit of fun with it. We got heart rates up. Our sports science department will be happy that we got some contact in and did some of those things. I hope our guys had a little bit of fun with it.”

McLellan has watched Detroit’s team chemistry steadily grow throughout its Centennial campaign, crediting a shared commitment as a significant driver behind the club’s progress to date.

“We evaluate a lot more in this building, on the plane, on the road and at the rink, but a lot of the team building happens away from the rink and the fun they have, the stories they tell, the card games on the plane or whatever they’re doing,” McLellan said. “There’s a lot of camaraderie that’s built there, so we stay out of their way when they’re doing those things…At the rink, I think the commitment from one player to another, regardless of position or stature on the team, has grown throughout the year so far, which means the belief system is a little bit higher. Those are real positive things. When you believe you still have a chance and when you’re still in it, you’re prepared to give a little bit more in practice and work harder at things.”

Edvinsson stressed down the stretch, the Red Wings will need to play with even higher levels of focus and intensity if they expect to secure a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“The last 24 games are always harder than the first 24 games,” Edvinsson said. “We know where we are in the standings and what we have to do to really be where we want to be after those 24 games. The intensity on the ice and work ethic compared to last year, I feel like everybody is in a different spot. We feel we have high demands of each other, and everybody works hard out there. You can feel it.”

As far as how he feels, Edvinsson said the recovery process for that lower-body injury “has been going great.”

But hockey, like all sports, unfortunately carries risk of injury that can occur at any time.

“We think about the NHL, but we have Eduards Tralmaks there and he’s a big impact player for Grand Rapids,” McLellan said when asked about player injury risk at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. “So, we don’t want him to get injured…But any athlete that goes to the Olympics runs the risk of injury, not just the hockey players. That’s the dream of all of them. We could lose, knock on wood, a player or two in practice today. You can’t live your life in a bubble, so that’s part of the risk.”

On the topic of these Olympics, McLellan also said captain Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider will all get some well-deserved time off before getting back on the ice alongside the rest of their teammates.

“They’ve adapted to a different time zone and will need a bit of rest as far as that goes,” McLellan said. “They haven’t had any time off. Mo, for example, I’ll talk to him later today. We’ll talk about his plans, how he’s feeling, where he’s at injury-wise, anything nagging and then we’ll determine when he’ll come back and join the team. And we’ll either get Larks or Razor back later today. Unfortunately, one of them has to be coming back, so I expect whoever the two are to join the group together and then the third one, depending on how long he goes, and adjust his schedule a little bit.”

News Feed

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings’ first practice back from NHL’s Olympic break ‘a good starting day’ 

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him 

Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire

Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break

Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association

RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth

RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Avalanche, 5-0, in finale of three-game homestand

Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday

‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year, two-way contract extension

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

RECAP: 'To hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool' for Kane, who scores twice to reach 500-goal milestone in Detroit's 5-1 win against Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit goes for season sweep of Vancouver on Thursday