Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch

DETROIT -- Continuing to settle back into their regular-season routine, the Detroit Red Wings turned up the physicality during their practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center on Wednesday morning.
“It felt way better today,” Andrew Copp said. “I think most of the guys skated in some capacity and everyone took care of themselves, but you come back and the speed of the practice and all that…You’re going to feel it a little bit and yesterday’s, especially the start of practice, was very high pace. Today, I think everyone felt a lot better. I think our execution was way better today and got way better throughout practice too, so we just got to keep ramping it up and putting in the work now because it’s going to pay dividends when everyone comes back.”
Wednesday’s practice concluded with Copp and his teammates – aside from Detroit’s goaltending tandem of John Gibson and Cam Talbot in addition to Simon Edvinsson, who focused on his skating and stickhandling on the other end of the ice as he works his way back from a lower-body injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 21 – go through a spirited gauntlet drill along the boards.
“It brought me back to my freshman football days and everyone going through tackling drills,” said Copp, who was a record-setting quarterback at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. “I think it was just to get a little contact, fight through it a little bit. Battle-type conditioning as opposed to just the pure skating-type conditioning that you saw yesterday. So yeah, it was fun. Some guys were definitely taking extra shots at some other guys that maybe deserved it over the course of the first 58, so it was fun in there.”