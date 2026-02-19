Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan noted the physical drill served multiple purposes.

“I’ve used that in the past, obviously haven’t here yet, and it’s a real strenuous drill,” McLellan said. “It takes your heart rate up. It puts you in a situation where there’s some contact and some wrestling. It’s a little bit of team building. Guys don’t want to do it every day, but the first few times they do it, they have a little bit of fun with it. We got heart rates up. Our sports science department will be happy that we got some contact in and did some of those things. I hope our guys had a little bit of fun with it.”

McLellan has watched Detroit’s team chemistry steadily grow throughout its Centennial campaign, crediting a shared commitment as a significant driver behind the club’s progress to date.

“We evaluate a lot more in this building, on the plane, on the road and at the rink, but a lot of the team building happens away from the rink and the fun they have, the stories they tell, the card games on the plane or whatever they’re doing,” McLellan said. “There’s a lot of camaraderie that’s built there, so we stay out of their way when they’re doing those things…At the rink, I think the commitment from one player to another, regardless of position or stature on the team, has grown throughout the year so far, which means the belief system is a little bit higher. Those are real positive things. When you believe you still have a chance and when you’re still in it, you’re prepared to give a little bit more in practice and work harder at things.”

Edvinsson stressed down the stretch, the Red Wings will need to play with even higher levels of focus and intensity if they expect to secure a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“The last 24 games are always harder than the first 24 games,” Edvinsson said. “We know where we are in the standings and what we have to do to really be where we want to be after those 24 games. The intensity on the ice and work ethic compared to last year, I feel like everybody is in a different spot. We feel we have high demands of each other, and everybody works hard out there. You can feel it.”