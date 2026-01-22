RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

TORONTO – Completing a sweep of a regular-season series of at least four games against their Original Six and Atlantic Division rival for the first time since 1995-96, the Detroit Red Wings outlasted the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2-1 overtime victory at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

“It’s nice to win,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said, who scored his 12th career overtime goal to tie Sergei Fedorov for the most in franchise history. “They’re big goals and important points. A lot of times, I’m getting a nice pass or nice play like Mo did tonight, so it’s nice to cap it off there.”

Helping Detroit (31-16-4; 66 points) tie the idle Tampa Bay Lighting for the most points in the Atlantic Division, goalie John Gibson made 30 saves for his seventh straight win. As for goaltender Joseph Woll, he had 39 saves for Toronto (24-17-9; 57 points).

“I thought the goaltending overall in the game was really good,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought Woll also gave his team a chance to win. A pretty evenly played, entertaining game and we’re happy we’re moving on.”

Detroit had plenty of good looks in the first period after Scott Laughton’s one-timer from just above the crease capped off a tic-tac-toe passing play to crack the scoresheet first for Toronto at 4:46, and finally beat Woll – he foiled the Red Wings several times throughout the frame, including a pair of big saves late on a power play they had earned in the 14th minute -- with 18 seconds to go before the first intermission.

“We weren’t happy with the way we gave up the first goal,” McLellan said. “Had some chances after that. Caught them holding line or pinching, if you will, and were able to take the rush and get it. So now, you come in after the first, you’re on the road and you’re tied up. There’s a little more positivity that’s going through the locker room versus being down by one. But from thereon, it was pretty even.”

Lucas Raymond was skating backwards through the right face-off circle when the puck arrived on his stick via captain Dylan Larkin, and the Swedish forward was just above the goal line before he hit Simon Edvinsson crashing to the net with a quick feed for a tap-in goal to make it 1-1. Edvinsson’s sixth goal of the season also snapped his six-game pointless drought.

"I feel like it's been a little bit up and down," Edvinsson said of his play this season. "Of course, it's been a lot of minutes. That's new for me to play that much, tight schedule as well, but I feel like I get the confidence from the coach. That means a lot."