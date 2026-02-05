PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth

Detroit boasts 17-8-1 record against Western Conference opponents this season

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

SALT LAKE CITY – Looking to send themselves into the NHL’s Olympic break with positive momentum, the Detroit Red Wings will wrap up a two-game road trip when they make their second-ever visit to Delta Center to face off against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday night.

“You want to head into a break like this on a high note, feeling good about where we’re at as a team and where our game is at,” James van Riemsdyk said. “Just focus on the task at hand, making sure we’re ready to go and executing what we need to for tonight.”

Puck drop for the second and final regular-season clash between Detroit (33-18-6; 72 points) and Utah (29-23-4; 62 points) is set for 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). In the first matchup, the Red Wings dropped a 4-1 decision to the Mammoth at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 17.

“Good teams push through and they get ready to go,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought [Tuesday afternoon] we had a good skate. There was some energy. We didn’t expend a lot of it during practice. It was all about getting ready for [Wednesday]. I’d like to see this excitement and enthusiasm carry over into the game but also have a precise focus. It can’t just be a wavering focus. I expect a lot from our group [on Wednesday].”

James van Riemsdyk, Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Feb. 4, 2026

Fresh off perhaps their most impressive win of the season to date, the Red Wings blanked the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche, 2-0, at Ball Arena on Monday to snap a three-game winless streak and earn their first victory in regulation against their once fierce rival since a 5-1 result at Joe Louis Arena on March 18, 2017.

“I thought a lot of different facets of that game for us were very positive,” van Riemsdyk said. “Overall, I think the response that we showed...We paid attention to details against a really good team that has had a lot of success on home ice, and for us to go in there and play as strongly as we did is a good measuring-stick game for us. I liked a lot of different things about our game. That should be the bar that we try to hold ourselves to down the stretch.”

Following Wednesday’s contest, Detroit won’t play again until Feb. 26, kicking off a final 24-game sprint with a three-game road trip against the Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes (Feb. 28) and Nashville Predators (March 2).

When discussing the club’s Centennial season to this point, van Riemsdyk credited steady consistency as a defining strength. The Red Wings entered Wednesday four points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, who had three games in hand, for first place in the Atlantic Division.

“Playing to our identity and not having those kinds of mental lapses where we’re giving away things for free, things like that have gotten better and better as the year’s gone on,” van Riemsdyk said. “I think we just have to continue to find that consistency in our game and just keep raising our execution level because it gets harder and harder as the games go down the stretch.”

Posting a 7-3-10 record in their last 10 games, the Mammoth are one point ahead of the Seattle Kraken for the Western Conference’s first Wild-Card spot. Most recently, Utah pulled away for a 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

“They’re playing very well,” McLellan said of the Mammonth. “Their 5-on-5 game is as good as anybody’s in the League right now. They have a real positive number when it comes to that. They play with a lot of pace.”

This season, Utah’s offense is spearheaded by captain Clayton Keller (52 points), Nick Schmaltz (51 points), and Dylan Guenther (46 points). Goaltender Karel Vejmelka has been a true workhorse for the Mammoth, posting a 26-14-2 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .901 save percentage with one shutout through 43 appearances.

“Their top two lines can really hurt you off the rush, but they can also hurt you in the O-zone because they play a quick game,” McLellan added. “Vejmelka has played very well, especially here at home. Not an easy place to play. A tough task at hand, but we better be up for it.”

