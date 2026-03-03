RECAP: Red Wings 'showed some emotion and battled' to defeat Predators, 4-2, in finale of three-game road trip

NASHVILLE -- Ending their three-game road trip on a high note -- pun intended -- in the Music City, the Detroit Red Wings secured a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday afternoon.

“We stick together,” said Marco Kasper, who dished out a pair of assists for his fourth multi-point game of the season. “I think we showed some emotion and battled as a team. That’s what important these last few games here now, and we just got to continue with that. We got to take care of the defensive side of the puck, play as a team and grind out those games.”

Detroit (35-20-6; 76 points) also had to make a goalie change, as John Gibson didn’t return for the second period due to an upper-body injury that resulted in Cam Talbot making 18 saves in relief. In the opposite crease, netminder Juuse Saros finished with 27 saves for Nashville (27-25-8; 62 points).

“We talked about starting off these last 24 games on the right foot, and I thought that we had a good start in Ottawa there and kind of took a step back in Carolina,” Talbot said. “This was a big one for us to finish off the trip and go home for a couple games before we go back on the road. Obviously, a big two points here [this afternoon] and we got to bring that back home.”

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan explained Gibson didn’t play the final 40 minutes because “right at the end of the [first] period, he took a shot up high in the shoulder area.”

“Kind of like a stinger, if you will,” McLellan said. “And when you get those, you don’t get the feeling back right away. I think he’s okay now. He’s walking around. We’ll have him looked at when we get home.”

Emmitt Finnie’s first goal since Dec. 23, also his 10th of the season, came just before the five-minute mark of the opening frame and gave Detroit an early 1-0 advantage. Mason Appleton initiated the sequence by sending the puck in from above the right face-off circle that Kasper redirected and Saros stopped, but that produced a rebound directly in front of the net for the 20-year-old rookie forward to clean up at 4:51.

“It felt good,” Finnie said. “Good play by Marco getting it to Apps, then Apps with a great play to Marco in front. I was just fortunate to be there in the right spot to put it in.”