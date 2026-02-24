Raymond, Seider ‘happy to be back’ in Detroit following Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings’ two alternate captains fired up for home stretch of regular season

DET-olympics 3
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT  -- Both back with the Detroit Red Wings after representing their respective countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider each had nothing but good things to say about their international experience and shared just how excited they are that the club’s regular-season slate is set to resume in a few days.

“You work all season to be in that spot, and now we’re in a great position to hopefully do some more damage along the way,” Seider said following Tuesday morning’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “I think everyone is looking forward to it. Obviously, you want to stay in the moment, and you really enjoy Milan, but you’re counting the days to get back with your boys in that locker room. I’m happy to be back, and I think we just want to take care of business. We have a great challenge in front of us.”

Tuesday’s practice marked Detroit’s seventh since returning from the NHL’s Olympic break, but first for the two alternate captains. The Red Wings have one more on-ice session at BELFOR Training Center scheduled for Wednesday afternoon before a three-game road swing, which begins with a key Atlantic Division clash against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

“You’re seeing videos of them practicing,” Raymond said. “I saw them doing some board battle thing, and you kind of start missing the guys and all the people around us. You kind of get pumped up to get back, and I think that kind of brings it up a notch. We’ve had a couple of tough [months of] March here, where maybe we haven’t been playing to our standard. I feel like that’s a big motivation for us right now as well. We’re in a great spot in the standings, and we want to keep it that way. That’s motivating enough.”

Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Todd McLellan Practice Media Availability | Feb 24, 2026

Donning the Winged Wheel once again was a good feeling for both players, but so too was sporting their national colors in what they’ll remember as a highly competitive men’s ice hockey tournament.

“It was great for the sport,” Seider said of NHL players participating at the Olympics for the first time in 12 years. “I think we showed everyone that it’s a very fun sport to watch. And hopefully, we can make it even bigger than it is. I think it was a great showcase.”

In five games, Raymond recorded nine points (one goal, eight assists) with Team Sweden while Seider dished out two assists and led Team Germany in average ice time (26:16). 

“I was happy with my play,” Raymond said. “Obviously, there are always things you want to do better and especially in a short tournament like that, but you try to build off that. You want to come back from a break like that energized, and I feel like that. I feel ready to go here. Obviously, it leaves a little bittersweet taste leaving like we did in the quarterfinals, so I kind of want to get going here. I’m excited to be back here. I feel good, and I’m ready to go.”

Raymond noted that the hectic schedule made it tough to spend extensive time with Seider or Dylan Larkin in Italy, but is thrilled that Detroit’s captain won a gold medal with Team USA.

“We saw each other around the village and stuff like that,” Raymond said. “Obviously, with a lot of practices and games you can’t really interact with each other, but you keep an extra eye on them and their games. Didn’t play against Mo but played against Dylan, and that was an awesome game even though it didn’t end the way we wanted to. Super pumped for him to be able to go over there and win gold. That’s big time, so very happy for him.”

Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said having Raymond and Seider back in the mix made Tuesday’s practice feel “about as normal as it could with the numbers and players that we had here.”

“It was a good day for us,” McLellan said. “They’re still getting their wits about them, their time change, fatigue and getting themselves organized. We’ve been skating the last four or five days. They’ve been flying all over the world, so they’re not going to be at their best but tomorrow they’ll be up and running.”

On the topic of Wednesday, that’s when McLellan anticipates Larkin to be back with the group.

“If all goes well, and weather and flights and everything cooperates, I think he can sleep in his own bed late tonight,” McLellan said. “So, we’ll have him around the arena tomorrow. I’m not sure if he’ll skate. Expect him to be on the plane and be a factor in Ottawa on Thursday night.”

News Feed

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch

Red Wings’ first practice back from NHL’s Olympic break ‘a good starting day’ 

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him 

Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire

Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break

Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association

RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth

RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Avalanche, 5-0, in finale of three-game homestand

Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday

‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year, two-way contract extension

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane