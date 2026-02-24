Raymond, Seider ‘happy to be back’ in Detroit following Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

DETROIT -- Both back with the Detroit Red Wings after representing their respective countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider each had nothing but good things to say about their international experience and shared just how excited they are that the club’s regular-season slate is set to resume in a few days.

“You work all season to be in that spot, and now we’re in a great position to hopefully do some more damage along the way,” Seider said following Tuesday morning’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “I think everyone is looking forward to it. Obviously, you want to stay in the moment, and you really enjoy Milan, but you’re counting the days to get back with your boys in that locker room. I’m happy to be back, and I think we just want to take care of business. We have a great challenge in front of us.”

Tuesday’s practice marked Detroit’s seventh since returning from the NHL’s Olympic break, but first for the two alternate captains. The Red Wings have one more on-ice session at BELFOR Training Center scheduled for Wednesday afternoon before a three-game road swing, which begins with a key Atlantic Division clash against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

“You’re seeing videos of them practicing,” Raymond said. “I saw them doing some board battle thing, and you kind of start missing the guys and all the people around us. You kind of get pumped up to get back, and I think that kind of brings it up a notch. We’ve had a couple of tough [months of] March here, where maybe we haven’t been playing to our standard. I feel like that’s a big motivation for us right now as well. We’re in a great spot in the standings, and we want to keep it that way. That’s motivating enough.”