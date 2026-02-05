RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1

Larkin notches his 26th goal of the campaign for the Red Wings, who are back in game action on Feb. 26

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

SALT LAKE CITY -- Skating in their final contest before the NHL’s Olympic break, the Detroit Red Wings surrendered a pair of first-period goals and couldn’t mount a comeback in an eventual 4-1 setback to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Wednesday night.

“We had a disappointing start,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I don’t think we want to cough a goal up like that right off the bat. Then to go down 5-on-3, now we’re chasing it the whole night. I thought we created enough opportunities to get ourselves back in. We couldn’t beat a real hot goaltender and that was probably the difference, when it was all said and done.”

Between their respective pipes, goaltender John Gibson made 21 saves for the Red Wings (33-19-6; 72 points) while netminder Karel Vejmelka turned aside 29 shots for the Mammoth (30-23-4; 64 points).

“Their goalie played really well and seems to play well against us,” said captain Dylan Larkin, who scored Detroit’s lone goal on the power play. “We just didn’t really get the puck past them at crucial times. Had looks on the power play, but we’re just missing that finishing touch around the net.”

Just 57 seconds into the finale of their two-game road trek, the Red Wings were looking at a 1-0 deficit after Sean Durzi’s shot from the side of the right face-off circle snuck through Gibson’s pads. Then the Mammoth scored another at 8:11, this one coming 21 seconds into a 5-on-3 power play when Nick Schmaltz snapped Barrett Hayton’s goal-line feed into the back of the net from the low slot to make it 2-0.

“First one, an unlucky bounce,” Lucas Raymond said. “And then a 5-on-3…it’s not an ideal way to start a game, so kind of playing catch-up from there.”

Right before the six-minute mark of the second period, Travis Hamonic took exception to a hard check from Brandon Tanev in the right-corner boards, sparking a drop of the gloves that saw Detroit’s veteran defenseman land several good blows on Utah’s veteran forward.

Raymond was robbed of his 20th goal of the season later in the frame on Detroit’s second power play of the night -- Vejmelka made a diving glove save at 16:33 -- before another opportunity not long after, which included 1:02 of carry-over time to start the third period, also didn’t bear any fruit for the Red Wings.

Larkin pointed out that those back-to-back power plays did generate some momentum, though.

“I don’t think the team dipped when we came off the ice, so that’s a positive,” Larkin said. “When we get back from the break, it’s going to be imperative that, down the stretch, the power play is continuing to build momentum but also scoring.”

After Dylan Guenther stretched Utah’s lead to 3-0 at 4:40 of the third period, Detroit showed some late life and foiled Vejmelka’s shutout bid at 15:52. With Gibson off the ice for a 6-on-4 man advantage, Moritz Seider’s shot from the point went off both the end boards and James van Riemsdyk before Larkin buried it in front for his 26th tally of the campaign.

DET@UTA: Larkin scores PPG against Karel Vejmelka

An empty-net goal from Mammoth captain Clayton Keller capped the scoring at 17:42.

“The third was our best period by far,” Larkin said. “We pushed and the desperation was there that wasn’t there in the first period. We just didn’t score. The third goal for them was maybe a goal that if you take away the first two, it’s a goal that they earned but was a dagger for us.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will be back in regular-season action when they visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Feb. 26, also marking the start of a three-game road trip.

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on generating more 5-on-5 offense

“We got to look at the quality of chances that we’re getting 5-on-5 and then we got to look at what we’re doing around the net to finish. Sometimes, the individual, it’s just up to him to beat the goaltender…And then what type of traffic or chance are we getting on a rebound? And then finally, we had 42 or 45 shots that were blocked or missed the net. If the goaltender doesn’t have to work at all, it makes for a long night.”

McLellan on facing Utah’s speed

“The first goal wasn’t an overwhelming forecheck or anything. It was maybe a misfortunate read in the crease area, so I thought we handled their speed okay. In fact, I thought as the game wore on, we got our legs going a little bit better and played a little more in their end, but when the score is 2-0 or 3-0 teams tend to try and defend a little bit more, and maybe that was the case.”

Raymond on Detroit’s power play on Wednesday and as of late

“I think tonight was the best game in a long time on our power play. Obviously, scoring 6-on-4, it’s always nice to get a goal on the power play but I think we created a lot. I think we got to give a lot of credit to their goalie tonight.”

