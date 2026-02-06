Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break

DETROIT -- Now that the Detroit Red Wings have finally reached the NHL’s Olympic break, their leadership trio -- captain Dylan Larkin and alternate captains Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider -- will make its way to Milan while the rest of the club plans to recharge a little bit before returning to practice at Little Ceasars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center later in the month.

“Every team in the League needs an opportunity to rest, which is great for 75 percent of it,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan told DetroitRedWings.com earlier this week. “The other 25 percent are the players who are going to the Olympics, and they’re going to have to manage themselves…We’ll encourage them to rest and take care of their bodies. Then when we come back, we’ll have a mini–Training Camp. We’ll review our structure, get them skating and focused again because what we just went through to get to this point is going to happen all over again.”

As of Friday morning, both the Red Wings (33-19-6; 72 points) and Montreal Canadiens (32-17-8; 72 points) were six points behind the Tampa Bay Lighting (37-14-4; 76 points) for first place in what remains a tightly competitive Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had four games in hand on Detroit, while Montreal had one.

Thinking back to when they first assembled for Training Camp in Traverse City, Mich., in September, Larkin said the Red Wings have shown significant growth over the past several months and described their Centennial season so far as “an unbelievable ride.”

“Honestly, it’s been a lot of fun,” Larkin said. “The commitment and team chemistry…I’ve had probably the most fun I’ve had in my career playing with these guys. You’re not going to win them all, but we’ve shown to ourselves that through adversity we can stick together, and I think that’s brought our team together. I think we can beat anyone. A lot of fun with these guys, and I wish everyone a great break and for us to come back refreshed for a big push.”