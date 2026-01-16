PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

“Because of the condensed schedule, it’s either gameday or get ready for gameday,” McLellan said. “You never get a long break, where you’re practicing for four or five days in a row. It’s been a while since we can even remember that type of schedule, so I do think it seems like it’s going by fast. But 34 games [remaining] is a big total still, so we can’t get ahead of ourselves.”

With seven wins over their last 10 games, the Sharks are in the Western Conference’s second Wild-Card spot and coming off a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

“It’s not a team we see all the time,” McLellan said of the Sharks. “When you catch up on what they’re doing -- their season started a little wavery and you weren’t sure where they were going to go, but from that point on all they’ve done is build up confidence. You take that young skill they have, inject some confidence and they believe they can beat anybody right now. Their belief system is quite strong.”

McLellan added that Detroit will “obviously have to be aware of” Macklin Celebrini, who has recorded the second-most assists (47) and third-most points (71) in the NHL this season.

“It’s not an easy task, because the book on him isn’t big yet in the NHL,” McLellan said of the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. “He’s taking it by storm. An incredible player. He’s starting to show some tendencies, and other teams are looking at that as well, but he comes out of the night with two or three points. He’s definitely driving that team.”