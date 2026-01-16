PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

DETROIT -- Spending the weekend with Hockeytown faithful, the Detroit Red Wings will kick off a two-game homestand when they host the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.
“I feel like, sometimes, you can forget about how [the fans] can be such a big part of the game,” Elmer Soderblom said. “If we’re down or defending a lead, we can use the crowd as an energy boost.”
The Red Wings (28-16-4; 60 points) and Sharks (24-19-3; 51 points) will drop the puck for the second and final time this season at 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). This will conclude the two-game regular-season series, with Detroit already beating San Jose by way of a shootout, 3-2, at SAP Center on Nov. 2.
“This is the grind time,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “In every sport you hear coaches talk about dog days, this is the time where teams can really take advantage of one another.”