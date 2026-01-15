Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forward Sheldon Dries to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Dries, 31, has skated in 26 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season and ranks among the team leaders with 11 goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 25 points (3rd), a plus-16 rating (T8th), three power play goals (3rd), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), two game-winning goals (T3rd), 61 shots (5th) and an 18.0 shooting percentage (4th). The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Griffins, recording 40 points (25-15-40) and 35 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has logged 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks since 2018-19. Dries has also compiled 269 points (149-120-269), a plus-43 rating and 259 penalty minutes in 365 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Abbotsford Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his final three years with the program. In total, Dries racked up 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC’s Second All-Star Team as a senior. Dries also tallied 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, recording seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four appearances.