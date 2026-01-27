PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

DETROIT -- Both riding five-game point streaks, the Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings will face off at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.
“It’s always fun to see the Red Wings jerseys in the crowd, even on the road,” Elmer Soderblom said. “The fans help us a lot. They bring the energy to our game, so they’ve really been huge for us and they always will be.”
Tuesday’s 7 p.m. puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) will conclude the two-game regular-season series between the two squads, with the Red Wings (32-16-5; 69 points) seeking a sweep following a 4-3 shootout victory over the Kings (21-16-13; 55 points) at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 31.
“It’s just going to be about having a good start and matching their energy early,” Emmitt Finnie said of the club’s final homestand before the Olympic break. “It’s always good to be at home. I feel like we play our best hockey at home, so looking forward to these games.”