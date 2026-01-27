PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

Tied with the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken for the Western Conference’s second Wild-Card spot at 55 points apiece, the Kings were supposed to play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday, but that contest was postponed due to severe winter weather in Columbus and rescheduled to March 9. As a result, Los Angeles’ most recent game was a 5-4 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

“Yawns and I have a bit of an understanding of how they want to play,” McLellan said of the Kings. “They’ve evolved and changed things. Their coaching staff has put in different schemes, if you want to call it that, but their DNA is a checking team. They aren’t going to give you much. They relish the checking part of it…You have to be aware of that when you play against them. They’ve scored more goals over the last few games than they have been, so they’re getting some guys back.”

Adrian Kempe (17 goals, 22 assists) and Kevin Fiala (18 goals, 18 assists) have both eclipsed the 35-point plateau this season, ranking first and second on the club in points, respectively. Los Angeles has leaned on goaltender Darcy Kuemper, as the 35-year-old brings a 13-9-9 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and .902 save percentage with two shutouts in 33 appearances into Tuesday’s game.

Having served as head coach of the Kings from 2019-24, McLellan had high praise for captain Anze Kopitar, who will be retiring from the NHL at the conclusion of this campaign.

“Unreal human being,” McLellan said of Kopitar, who is currently on injured reserve. “I go to the person first. You know how good he is as a hockey player, that tells you what he’s like as a person. The amount of class he carries himself with. He cares about people around him…He looks out for other people on the staff, not always about the guys who put the equipment on. Then on the ice, he’s a champ. He’s that for a reason because he gave in so many different ways throughout his career.”