PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Twelve points ahead of Ottawa, Detroit out to create even more separation in Atlantic Division standings

25-26_Gameday_WEB 11 (1)
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Looking to earn a second consecutive victory on home ice, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Ottawa Senators for an Atlantic Division clash at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday evening.

“We all have the same goal in mind,” goalie John Gibson said. “We know it’s a really tight race this year, kind of different than in the past. You know you have to win every night and you can’t have losing streaks, so there’s a little bit more pressure. I think we’re welcoming it. We’re excited and confident in the group we have in here.”

Broadcast coverage of Sunday’s 5 p.m. puck drop between the Red Wings (29-16-4; 62 points) and Senators (22-19-6; 50 points) will air on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Nearly two weeks ago, Detroit beat Ottawa by a 5-3 score at Canadian Tire Centre -- the first of four regular-season meetings – on Jan. 5.

“They’re winning some games and feeling good about themselves,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said of the Senators, who are on a three-game point streak. “Their approach to the game might be a little bit different, but our start was important in that building on [Jan. 5]. That certainly helped us get through some of the rougher times in that game later, but I think the start will be important as well again [on Sunday].”

Detroit opened its two-game homestand with a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday, which marked its 17th win of the season at Little Cesars Arena. Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher, captain Dylan Larkin and Marco Kasper all lit the lamp for the Red Wings, while Gibson stopped 20 shots to push his personal winning streak to five consecutive contests.

Owning a 14-2-0 record with a 2.06 goals-against average and .929 save percentage as well as three shutouts in his last 16 starts, Gibson said the keys to this stretch of success have been “finding my game on a nightly basis and kind of getting into my groove.”

“It wasn’t the start I wanted, but it’s a long season,” Gibson said. “You try to be patient, put the work in and I knew it was going to change eventually.”

Since the beginning of December, McLellan has observed a shift in Gibson.

“[Gibson] looks bigger,” McLellan said. “His chest is sticking out. He feels better. I notice it the most during TV timeouts, when he comes to the bench and kind of takes charge. ‘Hey, D-men, be aware of this. If I get it here, this is what I’m thinking. They’re looking backside.’ Just his interaction and his activeness around the players have gone up immensely. And he’s now got leadership qualities, too. That took a little while to come to fruition, but it’s happening.”

Ottawa, like San Jose two days earlier, arrives in Detroit on the second half of a back-to-back set following a 6-5 overtime loss to the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Tim Stützle enters on a three-game point streak -- two goals and two assists in that span – and this season, leads the Senators with 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists). Drake Batherson is not far behind the German forward with 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists), including three (two goals, three assists) in his last five games.

Netminder James Reimer is expected to make his Ottawa debut on Sunday. The 37-year-old, who signed a one-year contract with the Senators on Friday and spent the 2023-24 season with the Red Wings, backed up Leevi Meriläinen on Saturday.

News Feed

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday

‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year, two-way contract extension

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

RECAP: 'To hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool' for Kane, who scores twice to reach 500-goal milestone in Detroit's 5-1 win against Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit goes for season sweep of Vancouver on Thursday

‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings 'had guys contributing all over the place' in 5-3 road victory over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Penguins, 4-1

RECAP: Detroit picks up point in 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

RECAP: Back from NHL’s holiday break, Detroit drops 5-2 decision in Carolina

PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings

RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Stars lace up their skates for Hockeytown Holidays Game on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 4-1 loss to Mammoth

PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 

In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’