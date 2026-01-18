PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

DETROIT -- Looking to earn a second consecutive victory on home ice, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Ottawa Senators for an Atlantic Division clash at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday evening.

“We all have the same goal in mind,” goalie John Gibson said. “We know it’s a really tight race this year, kind of different than in the past. You know you have to win every night and you can’t have losing streaks, so there’s a little bit more pressure. I think we’re welcoming it. We’re excited and confident in the group we have in here.”

Broadcast coverage of Sunday’s 5 p.m. puck drop between the Red Wings (29-16-4; 62 points) and Senators (22-19-6; 50 points) will air on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Nearly two weeks ago, Detroit beat Ottawa by a 5-3 score at Canadian Tire Centre -- the first of four regular-season meetings – on Jan. 5.

“They’re winning some games and feeling good about themselves,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said of the Senators, who are on a three-game point streak. “Their approach to the game might be a little bit different, but our start was important in that building on [Jan. 5]. That certainly helped us get through some of the rougher times in that game later, but I think the start will be important as well again [on Sunday].”