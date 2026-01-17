Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

DETROIT -- Helping a young cancer survivor live out a dream through a heartfelt partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Trinity Health, the Detroit Red Wings hosted 4-year-old Merrick Bolthouse at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center for an unforgettable afternoon on Saturday.

Bolthouse, a native of Kingstown, Ontario, first watched the Red Wings go through practice, keeping a close eye on his favorite player, goalie John Gibson. Once practiced concluded, Bolthouse then joined Gibson and the rest of the team on the ice in full goalie gear – thanks to Warrior Hockey -- and went to the crease, where he turned aside shots from the players.

“You could tell how much it meant to him, his family and his sister,” Gibson said. “They’re very appreciative. Anytime you see him being able to smile and have fun out there -- it was a good day.”