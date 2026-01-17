RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

DETROIT -- Flushing Tuesday’s shutout loss in Beantown out of their collective system, the Detroit Red Wings completed a two-game regular-season series sweep of the San Jose Sharks with a 4-2 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

“I think we’ve been playing good hockey the last few weeks,” said Marco Kasper, who recorded an empty-net goal and an assist for his second multi-point game of the season. “As a team, getting this win today after a tough one in Boston is important. And for me personally, it’s always fun to score one, especially after a long time. It was an empty-net goal, but they count the same, so I’m just happy to see it go in. I hope we can keep it going as a team and personally as well.”

Goalie John Gibson made 20 saves for his fifth straight win as the Red Wings (29-16-4; 62 points) improved to 20-0-2 this season when scoring at least four goals and haven’t lost two consecutive games in regulation since Nov. 24-28. The Sharks (24-20-3; 51 points) received a 21-save effort from netminder Yaroslav Askarov.

“I thought yesterday’s practice set us up for today,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We skated well in practice yesterday. We were rested and prepared to go to work. We didn’t overcook it, but we got what we needed and practice helped us play against a speedy team today.”

Just over six minutes into the first period, the Red Wings struck on the night’s first power play via Alex DeBrincat’s team-leading 25th goal of the season. James van Riemsdyk set things in motion from behind the Sharks’ net when he played the puck up along the boards to DeBrincat, who passed it across the ice to Lucas Raymond at the top of the left face-off circle. Raymond had the puck for only a few seconds before he dished it right back to the now wide-open DeBrincat in the opposite circle for a one-timer, making it 1-0 at 6:18.

“We started off really well in the first period, especially the first five especially,” Raymond said. “They kind of came after us after that.”