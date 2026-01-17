RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

Detroit has won nine of its last 11 home games

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Flushing Tuesday’s shutout loss in Beantown out of their collective system, the Detroit Red Wings completed a two-game regular-season series sweep of the San Jose Sharks with a 4-2 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

“I think we’ve been playing good hockey the last few weeks,” said Marco Kasper, who recorded an empty-net goal and an assist for his second multi-point game of the season. “As a team, getting this win today after a tough one in Boston is important. And for me personally, it’s always fun to score one, especially after a long time. It was an empty-net goal, but they count the same, so I’m just happy to see it go in. I hope we can keep it going as a team and personally as well.”

Goalie John Gibson made 20 saves for his fifth straight win as the Red Wings (29-16-4; 62 points) improved to 20-0-2 this season when scoring at least four goals and haven’t lost two consecutive games in regulation since Nov. 24-28. The Sharks (24-20-3; 51 points) received a 21-save effort from netminder Yaroslav Askarov.

“I thought yesterday’s practice set us up for today,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We skated well in practice yesterday. We were rested and prepared to go to work. We didn’t overcook it, but we got what we needed and practice helped us play against a speedy team today.”

Just over six minutes into the first period, the Red Wings struck on the night’s first power play via Alex DeBrincat’s team-leading 25th goal of the season. James van Riemsdyk set things in motion from behind the Sharks’ net when he played the puck up along the boards to DeBrincat, who passed it across the ice to Lucas Raymond at the top of the left face-off circle. Raymond had the puck for only a few seconds before he dished it right back to the now wide-open DeBrincat in the opposite circle for a one-timer, making it 1-0 at 6:18.

“We started off really well in the first period, especially the first five especially,” Raymond said. “They kind of came after us after that.”

The Sharks grabbed a first-period goal of their own at 9:54. After Macklin Celebrini’s shot from the high slot went off Gibson’s glove and landed behind the 32-year-old netminder, Will Smith crashed to the net and tapped it home to tie it 1-1.

Giving San Jose its first lead of the night early in the second period, Collin Graff tipped Nick Leddy’s backhanded centering feed past Gibson to make it 2-1 at 1:58.

It only took Detroit 4:57 to tie it right back up, as Kasper made a highlight-reel move around John Klingberg then sped in while shielding the puck from Michael Misa before he fed J.T. Compher for a backdoor tap-in goal to make it 2-2 at 6:55. It was Compher’s sixth goal of the season and Kasper’s first point since Jan. 1.

“I was just trying to get to the zone,” Kasper said. “The guy stepped up and then J.T was yelling a lot for it after that. So, I found him and it went in. I felt good today.”

The Red Wings retook the lead 4:41 into third period when captain Dylan Larkin jammed a puck in short side on Askarov to make it 3-2. Raymond and van Riemsdyk assisted on Larkin’s go-ahead goal -- his 24th overall this season.

“You don’t truly know a player until you really get around him,” McLellan said of Larkin, who has scored 266 career NHL goals and passed John Ogrodnick for 10th place on the franchise’s all-time list. “Dylan cares immensely. He cares about the city, team, organization and his teammates. He’s driven. He is a proud Red Wing. He’s a proud captain, and that’s real important. Then you have all the on-ice stuff.”

With 1:32 left in regulation, Kasper wristed Raymond’s pass into an empty net for the 4-2 final. It was Kasper’s fourth goal of the campaign and first since Oct. 30, when the 21-year-old forward scored twice in Los Angeles.

“We talk a lot about series against teams,” said Raymond, who matched an NHL career-high with three assists for his 14th multi-point game of the season. “We want to win our series, especially against these teams that we play twice in the year. I think it’s important to win both of those games. We came out a little flat against Boston and didn’t play the way we wanted to, so tonight was a big bounce-back game for us. We’re looking to keep that going.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings and Ottawa Senators will square off at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday evening.

McLellan on Kasper’s night

“I know his game has been coming. Maybe not on the scoresheet regularly, but his physicality, tenacity, skating – he looks like a different player right now. I don’t know if he hit rock bottom and built himself back up, but he’s done a real good job. When your teammates are still rooting for you, that’s important. The guys are pulling for him on the bench. They have his back. They know he’s an important piece on the team.”

Kasper on the importance of sticking with it

“You always got to stick with it. You can’t quit on yourself. You just got to keep your head in it, come to work every day and do your best.”

Raymond on Kasper

“He’s been working really hard all year. Maybe hasn’t gotten the results he’s been wanting to, but he works hard. Good for him.”

Raymond on the challenges an NHL player might face throughout his sophomore campaign

“I think first year, you come in and everything’s new. You’re kind of riding that high and excitement of going into every building is a new building to come in. You’re playing against a lot of your childhood idols. In that second year, expectations become different. It’s tricky, but it’s about doing the right things. Everyone isn’t always going to score. We need guys to contribute in a lot of different ways.”

