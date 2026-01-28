Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Ben Chiarot to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.85 million.

Chiarot, 34, has skated in all 54 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, recording 11 points (4-7-11), a plus-one rating, 48 penalty minutes, 64 shots, 109 hits and 113 blocks in 21:07 average time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound blueliner is one of two NHL players to record at least 100 hits and 100 blocks this season, along with Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. Chiarot spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Red Wings, tallying 13 points (4-9-13) and 69 penalty minutes in 81 games. Originally selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Chiarot has totaled 181 points (49-132-181) and 575 penalty minutes in 777 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Jets, Montréal Canadiens, Florida Panthers and Red Wings since 2013-14. He has also registered eight points (1-7-8) and 53 penalty minutes in 66 postseason contests, helping the Canadiens reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., Chiarot logged 43 points (12-31-43), a plus-17 rating and 221 penalty minutes in 169 games with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves and St. John’s IceCaps, helping the IceCaps clinch a berth in the 2014 Calder Cup Finals. Chiarot also recorded 13 points (6-7-13) and 13 penalty minutes in 24 games with the ECHL’s Colorado Eagles during the 2011-12 season. Prior to turning professional, Chiarot spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Guelph Storm, Sudbury Wolves and Saginaw Spirit from 2007-11, racking up 70 points (20-50-70), a plus-seven rating and 405 penalty minutes in 229 games. Chiarot played minor hockey with the Mississauga IceDogs in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, compiling 64 points (22-42-64) and 202 penalty minutes in 75 games at the under-16 level in 2006-07.