Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

Defenseman has skated in 777 NHL games with Winnipeg, Montréal, Florida and Detroit since 2013-14

25DraftDay_Signed_WEB (1)
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Ben Chiarot to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.85 million.

Chiarot, 34, has skated in all 54 games with the Red Wings during the 2025-26 season, recording 11 points (4-7-11), a plus-one rating, 48 penalty minutes, 64 shots, 109 hits and 113 blocks in 21:07 average time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound blueliner is one of two NHL players to record at least 100 hits and 100 blocks this season, along with Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. Chiarot spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Red Wings, tallying 13 points (4-9-13) and 69 penalty minutes in 81 games. Originally selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Chiarot has totaled 181 points (49-132-181) and 575 penalty minutes in 777 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Jets, Montréal Canadiens, Florida Panthers and Red Wings since 2013-14. He has also registered eight points (1-7-8) and 53 penalty minutes in 66 postseason contests, helping the Canadiens reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., Chiarot logged 43 points (12-31-43), a plus-17 rating and 221 penalty minutes in 169 games with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves and St. John’s IceCaps, helping the IceCaps clinch a berth in the 2014 Calder Cup Finals. Chiarot also recorded 13 points (6-7-13) and 13 penalty minutes in 24 games with the ECHL’s Colorado Eagles during the 2011-12 season. Prior to turning professional, Chiarot spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Guelph Storm, Sudbury Wolves and Saginaw Spirit from 2007-11, racking up 70 points (20-50-70), a plus-seven rating and 405 penalty minutes in 229 games. Chiarot played minor hockey with the Mississauga IceDogs in the Greater Toronto Hockey League, compiling 64 points (22-42-64) and 202 penalty minutes in 75 games at the under-16 level in 2006-07.

News Feed

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday

‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year, two-way contract extension

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

RECAP: 'To hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool' for Kane, who scores twice to reach 500-goal milestone in Detroit's 5-1 win against Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit goes for season sweep of Vancouver on Thursday

‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings 'had guys contributing all over the place' in 5-3 road victory over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Penguins, 4-1

RECAP: Detroit picks up point in 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

RECAP: Back from NHL’s holiday break, Detroit drops 5-2 decision in Carolina

PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings