Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire

DETROIT -- Already reaching the 60-point mark for the third consecutive season, Lucas Raymond has become one of the Detroit Red Wings’ most consistent offensive forces ever since they selected him at No. 4 overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

That nightly production is a point of pride for Raymond, one he consciously works to sustain throughout the marathon that is an 82-game slate.

“It’s a lot of games, so to score a lot of points and be an offensive guy in this League, you got to be consistent,” Raymond told DetroitRedWings.com last week. “It’s one thing that I try to have an emphasis on. Some nights you have it and some nights you don’t, but you need to find ways to contribute.”

Since making his NHL debut to open the 2021-22 campaign, Raymond has collected 314 points on 117 goals and 197 assists in 376 games. Through 56 contests this season, which has also been his first as a full-time alternate captain with the Red Wings, Raymond leads them in assists (41), points (60) and power-play points (22).

“I like my all-around game a bit more this season,” Raymond said. “Obviously, as you play more years and get more comfortable in this League, you figure out your game. You learn more about what to do to be successful on a consistent basis. I think the biggest thing is 5-on-5 this year. I think I’ve gotten a lot more 5-on-5 scoring, which is good.”