Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire

23-year-old forward leads Detroit in both assists and points this season, also has the most points of any Swedish skater going into the NHL’s Olympic break

2026_01_31_DRW_COL_ZS-40
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Already reaching the 60-point mark for the third consecutive season, Lucas Raymond has become one of the Detroit Red Wings’ most consistent offensive forces ever since they selected him at No. 4 overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

That nightly production is a point of pride for Raymond, one he consciously works to sustain throughout the marathon that is an 82-game slate.

“It’s a lot of games, so to score a lot of points and be an offensive guy in this League, you got to be consistent,” Raymond told DetroitRedWings.com last week. “It’s one thing that I try to have an emphasis on. Some nights you have it and some nights you don’t, but you need to find ways to contribute.”

Since making his NHL debut to open the 2021-22 campaign, Raymond has collected 314 points on 117 goals and 197 assists in 376 games. Through 56 contests this season, which has also been his first as a full-time alternate captain with the Red Wings, Raymond leads them in assists (41), points (60) and power-play points (22).

“I like my all-around game a bit more this season,” Raymond said. “Obviously, as you play more years and get more comfortable in this League, you figure out your game. You learn more about what to do to be successful on a consistent basis. I think the biggest thing is 5-on-5 this year. I think I’ve gotten a lot more 5-on-5 scoring, which is good.”

Raymond’s understanding of the game and his dressing-room presence have also been big parts of Detroit’s success in its Centennial season.

“He’s wearing an ‘A’ for a reason,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said of Raymond. “He has enough experience now, both good and bad, in a Red Wings jersey to be able to figure things, moments and the team’s heartbeat out. He’s done a pretty good job of that, but then his game on the ice comes into play…We’ve been encouraging him to shoot a little bit more. I think we need to see that after the [NHL’s Olympic] break, but he’s doing a terrific job of setting up his teammates and them capitalizing. We’ll expect a lot from him when he gets back.”

Raymond tends to lead by example, McLellan said, but the native of Gothenburg, Sweden, is also an emotional competitor.

“Sometimes, we have to harness that too,” McLellan said. “He can get frustrated and it can affect him and others, but it also drives the team sometimes. There’s a good balance of a little bit of everything from the Cs and As, but the auxiliary guys that are supporting side-by-side, if you will.”

Still only 23, Raymond enjoys the responsibility of being counted on as a leader.

“It’s an honor,” Raymond said of being an alternate captain. “You take a lot of pride in it. With our team, we have so many leaders both with older guys and guys that are still early in their careers as well, which is a good mix. It’s very easy on this team to lead and do that in your own way. I think that’s probably one of our biggest strengths -- everyone can lead in their own way. Guys don’t have to go out of their own way to do something that they’re not comfortable with.”

Starting this week, Raymond will bring all his skills to the world stage when he represents Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. For the full schedule of everything that’s going on in Italy this month, click here.

“It’s going to be an awesome experience and it’s an honor to represent your country on a stage like that,” said Raymond, whose 60 points are also the most of any Swedish skater going into the NHL’s extended hiatus. “This entire season, how many games we’ve played and how tight the schedule is, maintaining my mind and body has been key. It’s going to be even more important to do that coming back from the Olympics with the time difference and everything that comes with playing more games, but I feel good. My head is in a good spot, so I’m just trying to keep it that way.”

News Feed

Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break

Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association

RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth

RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Avalanche, 5-0, in finale of three-game homestand

Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday

‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year, two-way contract extension

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

RECAP: 'To hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool' for Kane, who scores twice to reach 500-goal milestone in Detroit's 5-1 win against Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit goes for season sweep of Vancouver on Thursday

‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings 'had guys contributing all over the place' in 5-3 road victory over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids